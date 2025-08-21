Germany Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2025: Comprehensive Study Analyzes Patient, Staff, and Facility Statistics in German Healthcare Sector

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2025: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report on the German healthcare sector offers a range of statistics covering the entire value chain an in-depth data-centric analysis of the entire healthcare ecosystem, covering a range of modules from demographic data to healthcare spending. It provides invaluable insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and healthcare spending patterns.



This report serves as a critical data tool for anyone involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, providing the necessary data and insights to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape.

Summary of Key Modules:

Report Scope:

The report provides a thorough examination of the healthcare landscape, analyzing demographic data, resource distribution, and financial patterns. It is crafted to guide stakeholders in decision-making processes concerning healthcare infrastructure, personnel allocation, and strategic development.

Medical Staff:

Physicians: Distribution by qualification and specialty, such as General Medicine, Surgery, Cardiology, among others, by consultation types, and demographic distribution.

Distribution by qualification and specialty, such as General Medicine, Surgery, Cardiology, among others, by consultation types, and demographic distribution. Nurses: Numerical distribution and demographic breakdowns by qualification, gender, and work position.

Numerical distribution and demographic breakdowns by qualification, gender, and work position. Allied Healthcare Professionals: Coverage includes radiographers, paramedics, and more.

Patient Statistics: Analyzed by admission types, hospital ownership, and disease type, offering insights for strategic planning.

Healthcare Facilities: Breakdowns by ownership, specialty, and regional distribution provide critical insights for facility management and investment strategies.

Healthcare Spending: Analysis of individual and government expenditures across various segments including hospital care and prescription drugs. Insightful breakdowns by payment sources, age, and gender.

Pharmacies: Insights into pharmacy distribution and revenue, segmented by location, ownership, and sales metrics.

Demographics: Demographic insights inform healthcare market trends through data on population, life expectancy, and GDP correlations relevant to healthcare.

Reasons to Buy:

In-depth analysis of the healthcare workforce allows for targeted specialty focus and workforce planning.

A detailed overview of global healthcare infrastructure and facilities offers strategic insights for investors and providers.

Healthcare spending patterns are decoded to highlight market opportunities and economic impact.

Pharmacy market dynamics are assessed, unveiling strategic distribution opportunities.

Comprehensive demographic insights enable accurate trend forecasting and strategy customization.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Germany Healthcare Snapshot : Key Statistics and Benchmarking with Similar Countries

2.1 Germany Snapshot of Healthcare Spending

2.2 Germany Snapshot of Healthcare Facilities

2.3 Germany Snapshot of Medical Staff

2.4 Germany Snapshot of Pharmacies

2.5 Germany Snapshot of Patients



3 Germany Healthcare Spending by Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.1 Germany Healthcare Spending to GDP, 2020-2029

3.2 Germany Healthcare Spending per capita, 2020-2029

3.3 Germany Gross Domestic Product Trend Analysis

3.4 Germany Gross Domestic Product Per Capita

3.5 Germany Healthcare Spending by Category - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.6 Germany Healthcare Spending by Hospital Care - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.7 Germany Healthcare Spending by Physician and Clinical Services - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.8 Germany Healthcare Spending by Segment - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.9 Germany Healthcare Spending by Payment Source - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.10 Germany Healthcare Spending by Age - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.11 Germany Healthcare Spending by Gender - Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



4 Germany Physician Statistics, 2020 - 2029

4.1 Regional Benchmarking Analysis of Number of Physicians per 100,000, 2020-2029

4.2 Germany Analysis of Physicians by Qualification 2024

4.3 Germany Analysis of Specialist Physicians by Specialization, 2024

4.4 Germany Analysis of Physicians by Location, 2020 - 2029

4.5 Germany Analysis of Physicians by Gender, 2020 - 2029

4.6 Germany Analysis of Physicians by Age, 2020 - 2029

4.7 Germany Analysis of Physicians by Remuneration, 2020 - 2029



5 Germany Nurse Statistics, 2020 - 2029

5.1 Regional Analysis of Number of Nurses per 100,000, 2024

5.2 Germany Analysis of Nurses by Qualification, 2020 - 2029

5.3 Germany Analysis of Nurses by Gender, 2020 - 2029

5.4 Germany Analysis of Nurses by Age, 2020 - 2029

5.5 Germany Analysis of Nurses by Working Position Specialty, 2024



6 Germany Number of Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) and AHPs per 100,000 Population, 2020 - 2029

6.1 Regional Analysis of Number of AHP's per 100,000, 2024

6.2 Germany Analysis of Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) by Job Role, 2024

6.2.1 Germany Number of Radiographers, 2020 - 2029

6.2.2 Germany Number of Paramedics, 2020 - 2029

6.2.3 Germany Number of Physiotherapists, 2020 - 2029

6.2.4 Germany Number of Occupational Therapists, 2020 - 2029

6.2.5 Germany Number of Dietitians, 2020 - 2029

6.2.6 Germany Number of Other AHPs, 2020 - 2029



7 Germany Number of Pharmacists and Pharmacists per 100,000 Population, 2020 - 2029

7.1 Regional Analysis of Number of Pharmacists per 100,000, 2024

7.2 Germany Analysis of Pharmacists by Practice Setting, 2024

7.2.1 Germany Number of Clinical Pharmacists, 2020 - 2029

7.2.2 Germany Number of Retail Pharmacists, 2020 - 2029

7.2.3 Germany Number of Hospital Pharmacists, 2020 - 2029

7.2.4 Germany Number of Pharmacy Technicians, 2020 - 2029

7.2.5 Germany Number of Other Pharmacists, 2020 - 2029



8 Germany Administrative, Technical and Support Staff Statistics in Healthcare Sector, 2020 - 2029

8.1 Germany Number of Technical and Support Staff and Staff per 100,000 Population, 2020 - 2029

8.2 Germany Number of Administrative Staff and Staff per 100,000 Population, 2020 - 2029



9 Germany Healthcare Facilities Statistics, 2020-2029

9.1 Germany Number of Hospitals Share by Ownership, 2020-2029

9.2 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Public Hospital - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

9.3 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Private Hospital - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029



10 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Private Hospital - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

10.1 Germany Healthcare Facilities Market Share by Hospital Specialty, 2020-2029

10.2 Germany Healthcare Facilities of Multi-Specialty Hospitals - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

10.4 Germany Healthcare Facilities of Single Specialty Hospitals - Number of Hospitals & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

10.5 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Single Specialty Hospital, 2024

10.6 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Cardiology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.7 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Orthopedics - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.8 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Oncology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.9 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Neurology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.1 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Pediatrics - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.11 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Gastroenterology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.12 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Dermatology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.13 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Ophthalmology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.14 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Obstetrics & Gynecology - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.15 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - ENT (Otolaryngology) - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

10.16 Germany Single Specialty Hospitals - Other Specialty - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029



11 Germany Number of Hospitals by Location - Number of Hospitals, 2020-2029

11.1 Germany Number of Hospitals Share by Location, 2020-2029

11.2 Germany Number of Hospitals by Urban Location & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

11.3 Germany Urban Location Healthcare Facilities by Specialty Hospital & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

11.4 Germany Number of Hospitals by Rural Location & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029

11.5 Germany Rural Location Healthcare Facilities by Specialty Hospital & Hospitals per 100,000, 2020-2029



12 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Beds - Number of Beds and beds per 100,000, 2020-2029

12.1 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Beds - Number of Beds and beds per 100,000, 2020-2029

12.2 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Acute Care Beds - Number of Acute Care Beds and Acute Care beds per 100,000, 2020-2029

12.3 Germany Hospital Size by Number of Beds, 2020-2029

12.4 Germany Healthcare Facilities - Hospitals by Number of Intensive Care Beds, 2020-2029



13 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Diagnostic Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.1 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Diagnostic Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.2 Germany Diagnostic Centres Share by Ownership - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.3 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Private Diagnostic Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.4 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Public Diagnostic Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.5 Germany Diagnostic Centres by Services Offered - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.6 Germany Diagnostic Centres by Location - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

13.7 Germany Diagnostic Centres by Business Model - Number of Centres, 2020-2029



14 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Rehabilitation Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

14.1 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Rehabilitation Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

14.2 Germany Rehabilitation Centres Share by Ownership, 2020-2029

14.3 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Private Rehabilitation Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

14.4 Germany Healthcare Facilities by Public Rehabilitation Centres - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

14.5 Germany Rehabilitation Centres by Location - Number of Centres, 2020-2029

14.6 Germany Rehabilitation Centres by Business Model - Number of Centres, 2020-2029



15 Germany Number of Patients and Hospitalization per 1000 Population, 2020-2029

15.1 Germany Analysis of Number of Patients by Hospital Type Market Share, 2020-2029

15.2 Germany Analysis of Number of Patients by Admission Type Market Share, 2020-2029

15.3 Germany Analysis of Number of Patients Diseases by Category, 2020-2029

15.4 Germany Analysis of Number of AIDS Patients and Incidence per 100,000, 2020-2029

15.5 Germany Number of Cancer Patients and Incidence per 100,000, 2020-2029

15.6 Germany Number of Cardiovascular Patients and Incidence per 100,000, 2020-2029



16 Germany Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues, 2020-2029

16.1 Germany Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues Share by Location, 2020-2029

16.2 Germany Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues Share by Cities, 2020-2029

16.3 Germany Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues Share by Ownership, 2020-2029

16.4 Germany Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues Market Share by End Users, 2020-2029

16.5 Germany Pharmacies Annual Prescription Revenues Market Share by Distribution Channel, 2020-2029



17 Germany Number of Pharmacies, 2020-2029

17.1 Germany Number of Pharmacies Market Share by Location, 2020-2029

17.2 Germany Number of Pharmacies Market Share by Cities, 2020-2029

17.3 Germany Number of Pharmacies Market Share by Ownership, 2020-2029

17.4 Germany Number of Pharmacies Market Share by End Users, 2020-2029

17.5 Germany Number of Pharmacies Market Share by Distribution Channel, 2020-2029



18 Germany Population Statistics

18.1 Germany Population Trend Analysis

18.2 Germany Population by Age in Percentage

18.3 Mortality Rate in Germany

18.4 Life Expectancy in Germany



