Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2025 | Six New Pipeline Agents to Drive Growth in Psoriatic Arthritis Market

The latest report on the psoriatic arthritis (PsA) market provides an updated analysis following the previous edition. This comprehensive assessment covers the anticipated market developments from 2023 to 2033.

In 2023, the global PsA market was valued at approximately $9.5 billion across the 7MM, with expectations to grow to $13.5 billion by 2033. This indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the decade. A significant portion of the market activity takes place in the US, which constitutes 80.4% of sales within the 8MM.

Major drivers of growth in the PsA market over the forecast period include:

Launches of six new pipeline agents in PsA: Sotyktu (approved to treat plaque psoriasis [PsO]), icotrokinra, sonelokimab, Ilumya (approved to treat PsO), JNJ-4804, and zasokitinib.

Rise of small molecule therapies, both marketed and in development to treat PsA

The major barriers of growth in the PsO market during the forecast period include:

Loss of patent protection in the US for biologics, such as Janssen's Stelara (ustekinumab) in 2024 and Cosentyx (secukinumab) in 2029, and the subsequent launches of their corresponding biosimilars

Launch of apremilast generics in 2028 in the US

Passage of legislature in the US, both on the federal and state level, aimed to reduce drug prices

Key Highlights

Report Scope

Overview of Psoriatic Arthritis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for psoriatic arthritis treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Psoriatic Arthritis: Executive Summary

1.1 Sunsetting older therapies, biosimilars, and generics dampen PsA market growth

1.2 Strategic positioning established by the PsO market

1.3 Lack of innovation provides market opportunity

1.4 Johnson & Johnson leads PsA pipeline assets with icotrokinra

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.2 Etiology

3.3 Genetic factors

3.4 Environmental and lifestyle factors

3.5 Pathophysiology



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Diagnosed incident cases of PsA

4.4.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA

4.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA by type

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA by severity

4.4.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA with comorbidity

4.4.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA with psoriasis

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for PsA (2023-33)

4.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of PsA

4.5.2 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of PsA

4.5.3 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of PsA

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA

4.5.5 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA

4.5.6 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases by type

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases by severity

4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases by comorbidity

4.5.10 Diagnosed prevalent cases of PsA with psoriasis

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.3 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 Key opinion leader insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors

6.1.2 IL-17 Inhibitors

6.1.3 IL-23 Inhibitors

6.1.4 Janus kinase inhibitors

6.1.5 Other targeted synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Highly efficacious therapies

7.3 Biomarkers

7.4 Treating PsA and its comorbidities

7.5 Identifying the subclinical state of PsA



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market significant shift towards small molecules

8.1.2 Development with an eye on market positioning

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Active comparator trials



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

9.2.1 JNJ-4804

9.2.2 Ilumya

9.2.3 Icotrokinra

9.2.4 Sonelokimab

9.2.5 Zasocitinib

9.2.6 Sotyktu



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Biologic therapies

10.2.2 Small molecule therapies



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan



