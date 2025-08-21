Hempcrete Market Global Industry Forecast Report to 2031, with Profiles of IsoHemp, Hempitecture, Lime Technology, Nature Fibres, The Hurd Co., Afrimat Hemp, HempBLOCK Australia, Biohm, and more

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hempcrete Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hempcrete Market was valued at USD 1.55 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.79 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.10%.

The global hempcrete market is rapidly gaining momentum as the construction industry shifts toward sustainable, eco-friendly materials. Hempcrete, a biocomposite made from hemp hurds and lime-based binders, is valued for its superior insulation, breathability, fire resistance, and low environmental impact. Unlike conventional concrete, hempcrete does not serve as a structural element, but its benefits as an infill system in walls, floors, and roofs are unmatched in sustainable construction.

With the global push toward carbon-neutral buildings and the increasing influence of green certifications such as LEED and BREEAM, hempcrete is becoming a preferred alternative for both residential and commercial developers.

Key Market Drivers

Sustainability and Carbon Sequestration: One of the most compelling drivers of the hempcrete market is its ability to contribute to sustainable construction through carbon sequestration. Hemp plants can absorb up to 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare during growth, making hemp cultivation significantly more effective in carbon capture than traditional forestry. When used in construction, hempcrete can store between 110 and 165 kilograms of CO2 per cubic meter, depending on the binder and curing conditions. Unlike conventional concrete, which emits approximately 400 kg of CO? per cubic meter during production, hempcrete continues to absorb carbon throughout its lifecycle.

Additionally, the lime binder in hempcrete undergoes carbonation, a process that reabsorbs up to 35% of the CO2 released during production. In building envelopes, hempcrete applications can reduce operational carbon emissions by 20-30% due to its high thermal efficiency. A typical hempcrete-insulated house emits 40% less carbon over 30 years compared to one built with synthetic materials. As the construction industry accounts for roughly 39% of global carbon emissions, this material's negative carbon footprint positions it as a long-term solution to climate change goals. Government incentives for low-emission materials further enhance its market potential. With climate-conscious buyers and building codes demanding greener materials, sustainability will continue to propel the adoption of hempcrete in diverse markets.

Key Market Challenges

Limited Raw Material Supply and Regulatory Constraints: One of the most pressing challenges for the hempcrete market is the inconsistent availability of high-quality hemp hurd. Despite growing demand, industrial hemp cultivation remains limited in many countries due to cumbersome licensing processes and fragmented agricultural infrastructure. In North America, only around 30,000 acres are currently licensed, and production suffers from regional gaps and seasonality. Asia Pacific, although growing in hemp acreage, faces inconsistent yield due to climate variability. Europe leads in hemp farming, but 40% of hurds are still imported to satisfy local demand.

Regulations governing THC content and crop monitoring can delay planting cycles, often by several months, restricting manufacturers from optimizing production volumes. The supply chain also suffers from low levels of mechanized hurd-processing facilities, with just a handful of high-capacity factories globally, creating bottlenecks and pushing production costs up to 40% higher than conventional materials. This uneven supply results in fluctuating prices and procurement challenges for construction companies looking to integrate hempcrete.

Key Market Trends

Rising Certification and Standards Integration: Green building certifications are increasingly embracing hempcrete as a recognized material. LEED is awarding credits for hemp-based materials, and BREEAM has classified low-carbon hemp composites under higher points tiers. Passive House certifications now include dedicated allowances for hemp-lime systems that meet U-values below 0.15 W/mK. In North America, over 300 certified buildings used hemp-based components in 2024, up from just 75 in 2021.

Organizations like ASTM and ISO are drafting standardized test methods, and the U.S. ICC is reviewing formal sections for hempcrete in upcoming code editions. Regional quality marks - such as "HempVent" in Europe or "HempSafe" in Asia - are emerging to assure performance consistency and help decouple hempcrete from experimental status.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Hempcrete Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Hempcrete Market, By Product Type:

Blocks

Panels

Spray Hempcrete

Loose Fill

Hempcrete Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail

Hempcrete Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Heritage Building

Hempcrete Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



