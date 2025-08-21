Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma Q2 2025 | 115 Investors Back 53 Oncology Deals in Q2 2025's Pharma Sector

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma - Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.
The global pharma sector in Q2 2025 witnessed investments worth $4.5 billion, indicating a decrease of 34.8% compared to Q1 2025.
In terms of investment volume, there was a decline of 29.7% to 123 VC investments in Q2 2025. Oncology emerged as the top therapy area with 53 deals facilitated by 115 investors.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.
- It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.
Reasons to Buy
- Companies that strategically invest in venture funding position themselves for success, while those that fail to adapt risk falling behind.
- This report provides an overview of global VC investment trends in the pharma sector from the past quarter, offering insights into the industry landscape and key market movements.
Key Topics Covered:
- Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q2 2025
- Global Investment Trends in Pharma
- Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma
- Global VC Investment Trends for Biotechs
- Notable Deals in Pharma
- Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma
- Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma
- Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size
- Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages
- Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis
- Pharma Regional Comparison - Q2 2025
- Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume
- Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries
- Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review
- Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q2 2025
Company Coverage:
- Pathos AI
- Antares Therapeutics
- Airna Corp
- Atsena Therapeutics
- Azafaros
- GRIN Therapeutics
- Draig Therapeutics
- Splice Bio
- NewLimit
- GlycoEra
- Imbria Pharmaceuticals
- Syndeio Biosciences
- Neurona Therapeutics
- Merida Biosciences
- ReproNovo
- Haya Therapeutics
- Mosanna Therapeutics
- Glycomine
- CellCentric
