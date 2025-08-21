Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma Q2 2025 | 115 Investors Back 53 Oncology Deals in Q2 2025's Pharma Sector

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Trends in Pharma - Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the venture capital (VC) investment activity in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.



The global pharma sector in Q2 2025 witnessed investments worth $4.5 billion, indicating a decrease of 34.8% compared to Q1 2025.

In terms of investment volume, there was a decline of 29.7% to 123 VC investments in Q2 2025. Oncology emerged as the top therapy area with 53 deals facilitated by 115 investors.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of VC investment activity globally in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector involving biopharmaceutical drug companies.

It identifies key trends, and the most notable deals announced in Q2 2025 in the Pharma sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Pharma Venture Capital Activity in Q2 2025

Global Investment Trends in Pharma

Global Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma

Global VC Investment Trends for Biotechs

Notable Deals in Pharma

Global Mega Investments Trends in Pharma

Mega Investments Quarterly Funding Activity in Pharma

Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Size

Global Investment Activity in Pharma by Deal Stages

Deal Activity in Pharma: Top Deal Stage Type Analysis

Pharma Regional Comparison - Q2 2025

Pharma Regional Investment Activity in Pharma by Value and Volume

Pharma Investment Review by Top 10 Countries

Top 10 Therapy Area Investment Review

Top Pharma Investors by Value in Q2 2025

Company Coverage:

Pathos AI

Antares Therapeutics

Airna Corp

Atsena Therapeutics

Azafaros

GRIN Therapeutics

Draig Therapeutics

Splice Bio

NewLimit

GlycoEra

Imbria Pharmaceuticals

Syndeio Biosciences

Neurona Therapeutics

Merida Biosciences

ReproNovo

Haya Therapeutics

Mosanna Therapeutics

Glycomine

CellCentric

