Innovation In Stablecoins 2025 | Global Stablecoin Transactions Surpassed $8.5 Trillion in 2024

This report provides an overview and analysis of the current state of stablecoins. It examines the size of the crypto and stablecoin markets on a global and country level and highlights some of the key players already active in this space. In addition, it examines some key innovations and challenges for wider stablecoin implementation.

The report also explores future opportunities for banking and payments providers and discusses the key factors that will influence the stablecoin space going forward.



Stablecoins' momentum of moving from just a store of value to a medium of exchange will accelerate in 2025 as use cases diversify. Incumbent providers increasingly look at ways to implement stablecoins as specialized players emerge at different parts of the value chain, ensuring interoperability between blockchains, TradFi - DeFi, as well as different jurisdictions, which is a key strategic priority for achieving mainstream stablecoin use.

A key barrier to stablecoins to date is the lack of integration and conversion capabilities, which if not tackled also bears the risk of creating a closed-loop system that further fragments the value chain instead of improving on its interoperability.



Report Scope

The total value of P2P stablecoin wallet transactions globally has overtaken both cash and cheques transactions, with $8.5 trillion in stablecoins sent in 2024, but traditional rails outpace stablecoin payment volumes by an overwhelming margin.

The US and the UK had the two largest year-on-year increases in crypto holding, in both relative and absolute terms, alongside other Western markets. Crypto holders in Singapore, the US, and China use these the most for making payments.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Stablecoins in the Payments Value Chain

Key Innovations

Key Players

Barriers, Risk, Regulation

Strategic Outlook

Recommendations

Company Coverage:

Circle

Tether

iFinex

Visa

Mastercard

Swift

Chainlink

Paxos

Merge

Ondo Finance

Franklin Templeton

Mountain Protocol

Matrixdock

BlackRock

Avalanche Network

Euler Finance

Securitize

Fiserv

PayPal

Moonpay

MetaMask

Kraken

Gemini

Bybit

Crypto.com

Binance

Bleap

OKX

Wirex

Bit2Me

Lirium

Notabene

Coins.ph

Mercado Bitcoin

JPMorgan

Standard Chartered

Baanx

Rain

Kinexys

Worldpay

BVNK

Stripe

Societe Generale

Bancolombia

Deutsche Bank

Citibank

MUFG

SMBC

Mizuho

ANZ

Animoca Brands

HKT

Coinbase

Celsius

FTX

Binance

Bitso

MoneyGram

Modern Treasury

Altitude

Wise

Airwallex

Wise

Revolut

Zelle

Venmo

Pix

Faster Payments

Squads Grid

Vault

Brale

M^0

Stablecore

BNY Mellon

Sygnum Bank

Shopify

Amazon

Walmart

