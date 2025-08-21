Turkiye Cards and Payments Market Report 2025 - Opportunities And Risks To 2029

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Cards And Payments: Opportunities And Risks To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Turkish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including card, cash, credit transfer, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



Key Highlights

The rising adoption of contactless payments in transportation is aiding its usage. For instance, in February 2025, BKM and Kentkart, a Turkish technology company specializing in smart transit solutions, partnered to enable contactless public transport payments via bank cards, credit cards, and NFC-enabled phones across 24 cities. The collaboration leverages BKM's national payment infrastructure and Kentkart's transit expertise to eliminate the use of cash and tickets. This initiative also aims to modernize Turkiye's transit systems using domestic technology such as TROY payment cards, while offering convenience to customers and reducing reliance on foreign payment solutions.

Instant payment transfers via Fast Payments are gaining traction in the country. To capitalize, the central bank introduced the new FAST Request-to-Pay overlay service in February 2024. This service allows the payee to initiate a payment request to the payer, offering various benefits to the payment ecosystem. It is expected to enhance electronic order payments and facilitate corporate invoice settlements. In January 2025, the service was expanded to cater to corporate users, broadening its applications to include business-to-business transactions. This enhancement enables companies to initiate request-to-pay demands when engaging with individual users. Additionally, the service now supports 'partial payment' and 'early payment' functions across all payment types, while the 'delay payment' feature has been activated specifically for payments initiated by corporate users.

Competition has intensified further in Turkiye's banking sector as the fintech firm Papara signed an agreement to acquire T-Bank (Turkland Bank), a digital-only bank, in March 2024. This strategic acquisition will enable Papara, a fintech platform offering services such as money transfers, bill payments, and prepaid cards, to venture into the traditional banking realm, thereby increasing competition among current market participants. The acquisition is subject to approvals from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) and the Competition Board.

