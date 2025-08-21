The World's Biggest Outbound Travel Spenders: Top 10 Countries Revealed

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outbound Tourism Spending Habits In The Top 10 Expenditure Markets (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the top 10 countries leading in outbound expenditure, presenting an analysis of their significant outbound markets, prevalent spending behaviors, and key destinations.

It further investigates the strategic initiatives and promotional efforts executed by these markets to boost outbound spending, alongside providing a forecast for future trends.

Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of outbound traveler spending patterns, top destination markets in terms of outbound spending, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism industry.

This report provides clear insight into developments in highest outbound spending tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to outbound departures, traveler spending, and important destination markets.

Learn about the key trends, opportunities and challenges in outbound destination markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Snapshot

Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus United States: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits China: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits Germany: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits United Kingdom: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits France: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits Australia: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits Canada: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits Italy: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits India: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits Netherlands: Outbound Tourism Spending Habits



