China Cards and Payments Market - Opportunities and Risks To 2029

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Chinese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The 'China Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Chinese cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Chinese cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Chinese cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Chinese cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

The Chinese Government promotes initiatives to push cashless payments. As one such initiative, in April 2024, the PBOC, along with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage departments issued a notice to encourage electronic payment acceptance in the country. As part of this, government agencies are required to provide adequate acceptance payment infrastructure; enabling consumers to pay for cultural and tourism transactions digitally using debit/credit cards and digital wallets.

International payment service providers are forging partnerships with local entities to deliver comprehensive payment solutions. In December 2024, South Korea's Naver Corp. collaborated with WeChat Pay to broaden the reach of its mobile payment and digital wallet service Naver Pay throughout China; utilizing QR code technology. With this strategic move, Naver is poised to become the first South Korean company to provide QR-code-based payment and online transaction services in conjunction with WeChat Pay. This alliance enables South Korean consumers to conduct seamless cross-border transactions in China by using Naver Pay through QR codes.

In February 2025, as part of the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement between the Mainland and Hong Kong, China announced its decision to permit Hong Kong banks to issue payment cards for customers on the mainland, effective from March 1, 2025. Consequently, leading Hong Kong banks-including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, The Bank of East Asia (BEA), and Hang Seng Bank-stand to gain from this initiative. However, Hong Kong banks will be restricted to providing foreign currency bank cards exclusively to Mainland Chinese residents. The banking services will encompass the issuance of debit and credit cards, withdrawals, and fund transfers.

Report Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in China along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, credit transfer, card, cheques and direct debits .

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company Coverage:

Agricultural Bank of China

China Construction Bank

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China

Bank of China

China Merchants Bank

Bank of Communications

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

China Everbright Bank

Industrial Bank

China Minsheng Bank

China Guangfa Bank

Hua Xia Bank

CUP

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

