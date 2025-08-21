U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market Outlook 2025-2030 - Oncology Tops CME Indications with Highest Demand for U.S. Healthcare

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market, valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to USD 4.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.69%. The classroom training segment holds the largest market share, exceeding 40%, while the joint providership is marked by the highest growth of 6.32% during the forecast period. Non-profit organizations & physician membership organizations (NPOs & PMOs) dominate as primary providers.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Oncology remains the leading segment in terms of demand for CME activities due to its significant share in the U.S. healthcare domain.

The Southern region is at the forefront, showcasing a robust 5.86% CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The rapid advancement of the medical industry and a growing preference for bit-sized and specialty CME programs are pivotal growth factors.

U.S. CME MARKET TRENDS

Transformation with Data Analytics Tools

The integration of data analytics tools in CME is transformational, enabling real-time dashboards for tracking enrollment and assessment metrics. This data-driven approach aids in personalizing content and evaluating the impact on clinical practice.

Emphasis on Digital & Online Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the adoption of digital learning modalities in CME. This shift has blended collaborative and social learning elements, fostering hybrid learning environments. Digital platforms are increasingly favored for their inclusivity and learner-centric focus, setting a trend that supports efficient outcome measurements and broad participation.

U.S. CME MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Audience

The projected 13% increase in U.S. healthcare professionals by 2030 amplifies the demand for CME. With advancements in medical technology and expanding healthcare access, there is a parallel rise in the necessity for continual professional development.

Shift to Bite-sized & Specialty Programs

Due to time constraints, there's a notable shift towards brief, virtual, and self-paced CME formats. These concise programs align with professionals' schedules, favoring shorter content for balancing education with clinical commitments.

MARKET SEGMENT INSIGHTS

Insight by Delivery Mode

Classroom training remains dominant due to its interactive nature, offering face-to-face engagement and hands-on learning. However, e-learning is rapidly gaining traction, propelled by its flexibility and technological interactivity.

Insight by Providership

Joint providership is burgeoning, expanding CME access and encouraging interprofessional collaboration. This model is crucial for enhancing educational offerings and optimizing healthcare delivery.

Insight by Provider

NPOs & PMOs lead the market, delivering high volumes of CME, supported by their associations with authoritative bodies, which increases credibility and demand.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Southern U.S., facing prevalent chronic diseases, has a substantial demand for CME to address healthcare challenges. Renowned for its medical institutions, the region embodies a proactive stance on CME participation, driven by both regulatory mandates and innovative medical practices.

MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

A diverse ecosystem characterizes the U.S. CME market, encompassing non-profits, educational bodies, and healthcare institutions, all striving for innovation to maintain competitive advantage. Publishing companies and health insurers contribute to the rich competitive landscape, enriching the market with varied CME offerings.

Prominent Vendors include AcademicCME, AMA Ed Hub, American College of Cardiology, Boston University School of Medicine, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter - 1: Scope & Coverage: The US CME Market Overview

Market Definition

Market Derivation

Segment Coverage & Definition

Chapter - 2: The US CME Market Premium Insights

The US CME Market Key Highlights

The US CME Market Regional Insights

Chapter - 3: The US CME Market Prospects & Opportunities

The US CME Market Introduction

The US CME Market Opportunities & Trends

The US CME Market Drivers

The US CME Market Restraints

Chapter - 4: The US CME Market Industry Overview

Global: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)

Chapter - 5: The US CME Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Delivery Mode (2021-2030; $ Billions) Classroom Training E-Learning Regularly Scheduled Series Journals Others

US: Projected Revenue by Providership Segment (2021-2030; $ Billions) Direct Providership Joint Providership

US: Projected Revenue by Provider Segment (2021-2030; $ Billions) NPOs & PMOs Publishing/Educational Company Schools of Medicine Hospital & Healthcare Delivery Systems Others

US: Projected Revenue by Indications (2021-2030; $ Billions) Oncology Cardiology Infectious Diseases Orthopedic Dental Primary Care Gastroenterology General Surgery Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Endocrinology & Metabolism Other Indications

US: Projected Revenue by Regions (2021-2030; $ Billions) Southern Northeast Central Western



Chapter - 6: Key Regions Overview

Southern Region: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)

Northeast Region: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)

Central Region: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)

Western: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)

Chapter - 7: Competitive Landscape of the US CME Market

The US CME Market - Competitive Landscape

The US CME Market - Key Vendor Profiles

The US CME Market - Other Prominent Vendors

The US CME Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

Chapter - 8: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

The companies mentioned in this U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) market report include:

AcademicCME

Acadoodle

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

AffinityCE

AMA Ed Hub

AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine

American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP)

American College of Cardiology

American Medical Seminars (AMS)

American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)

Antidote Education Company

AO North America

Aspirus

AXIS Medical Education

Ballad Health

Baptist Health South Florida

Baylor College of Medicine

BorderRAC

Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)

Brody School of Medicine

Bryan Health

Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences (BIDLS)

Cine-Med

CME Outfitters

CME Procedures

Continuing Education Company

COPIC Insurance Company

Curi

Current Reviews

EB Medicine

Essential CME

EXCEL CME

Florida Psychiatric Society (FPS)

Forefront Collaborative

Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

Great Valley Publishing Company

Greeley

Haymarket Medical Education

HonorHealth

Indiana University School of Medicine

Kenes Group

Lowell General Hospital

MagMutual

Med Learning Group

Medicus

Med-IQ

MedScape

MLMIC Insurance Company

ProAssurance

Oakstone CME

Opus Medicus

Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA)

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

PESI

Relias

Research To Practice

Clinical Education Alliance

Salus Global

Stanford Medicine

Carlat Publishing- The Carlat CME Institute

The Center for Forensic Psychiatry

The MEDICAL MUTUAL Liability Insurance Society of Maryland

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH)

Tower Health

The UC Reagent School of Medicine

The University of North Dakota

UpToDate

World Class CME

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pmnq5

