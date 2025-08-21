U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market Outlook 2025-2030 - Oncology Tops CME Indications with Highest Demand for U.S. Healthcare

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market, valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to USD 4.67 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.69%. The classroom training segment holds the largest market share, exceeding 40%, while the joint providership is marked by the highest growth of 6.32% during the forecast period. Non-profit organizations & physician membership organizations (NPOs & PMOs) dominate as primary providers.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Oncology remains the leading segment in terms of demand for CME activities due to its significant share in the U.S. healthcare domain.
- The Southern region is at the forefront, showcasing a robust 5.86% CAGR growth during the forecast period.
- The rapid advancement of the medical industry and a growing preference for bit-sized and specialty CME programs are pivotal growth factors.
U.S. CME MARKET TRENDS
Transformation with Data Analytics Tools
The integration of data analytics tools in CME is transformational, enabling real-time dashboards for tracking enrollment and assessment metrics. This data-driven approach aids in personalizing content and evaluating the impact on clinical practice.
Emphasis on Digital & Online Learning
The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the adoption of digital learning modalities in CME. This shift has blended collaborative and social learning elements, fostering hybrid learning environments. Digital platforms are increasingly favored for their inclusivity and learner-centric focus, setting a trend that supports efficient outcome measurements and broad participation.
U.S. CME MARKET DRIVERS
Growing Audience
The projected 13% increase in U.S. healthcare professionals by 2030 amplifies the demand for CME. With advancements in medical technology and expanding healthcare access, there is a parallel rise in the necessity for continual professional development.
Shift to Bite-sized & Specialty Programs
Due to time constraints, there's a notable shift towards brief, virtual, and self-paced CME formats. These concise programs align with professionals' schedules, favoring shorter content for balancing education with clinical commitments.
MARKET SEGMENT INSIGHTS
Insight by Delivery Mode
Classroom training remains dominant due to its interactive nature, offering face-to-face engagement and hands-on learning. However, e-learning is rapidly gaining traction, propelled by its flexibility and technological interactivity.
Insight by Providership
Joint providership is burgeoning, expanding CME access and encouraging interprofessional collaboration. This model is crucial for enhancing educational offerings and optimizing healthcare delivery.
Insight by Provider
NPOs & PMOs lead the market, delivering high volumes of CME, supported by their associations with authoritative bodies, which increases credibility and demand.
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
The Southern U.S., facing prevalent chronic diseases, has a substantial demand for CME to address healthcare challenges. Renowned for its medical institutions, the region embodies a proactive stance on CME participation, driven by both regulatory mandates and innovative medical practices.
MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
A diverse ecosystem characterizes the U.S. CME market, encompassing non-profits, educational bodies, and healthcare institutions, all striving for innovation to maintain competitive advantage. Publishing companies and health insurers contribute to the rich competitive landscape, enriching the market with varied CME offerings.
Prominent Vendors include AcademicCME, AMA Ed Hub, American College of Cardiology, Boston University School of Medicine, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, among others.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter - 1: Scope & Coverage: The US CME Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Market Derivation
- Segment Coverage & Definition
Chapter - 2: The US CME Market Premium Insights
- The US CME Market Key Highlights
- The US CME Market Regional Insights
Chapter - 3: The US CME Market Prospects & Opportunities
- The US CME Market Introduction
- The US CME Market Opportunities & Trends
- The US CME Market Drivers
- The US CME Market Restraints
Chapter - 4: The US CME Market Industry Overview
- Global: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)
Chapter - 5: The US CME Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Delivery Mode (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Classroom Training
- E-Learning
- Regularly Scheduled Series
- Journals
- Others
- US: Projected Revenue by Providership Segment (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Direct Providership
- Joint Providership
- US: Projected Revenue by Provider Segment (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- NPOs & PMOs
- Publishing/Educational Company
- Schools of Medicine
- Hospital & Healthcare Delivery Systems
- Others
- US: Projected Revenue by Indications (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Diseases
- Orthopedic
- Dental
- Primary Care
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Pediatric
- Allergy & Immunology
- Endocrinology & Metabolism
- Other Indications
- US: Projected Revenue by Regions (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Southern
- Northeast
- Central
- Western
Chapter - 6: Key Regions Overview
- Southern Region: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Northeast Region: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Central Region: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)
- Western: Projected Revenue of the US CME Market (2021-2030; $ Billions)
Chapter - 7: Competitive Landscape of the US CME Market
- The US CME Market - Competitive Landscape
- The US CME Market - Key Vendor Profiles
- The US CME Market - Other Prominent Vendors
- The US CME Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
Chapter - 8: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
The companies mentioned in this U.S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) market report include:
- AcademicCME
- Acadoodle
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- AffinityCE
- AMA Ed Hub
- AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine
- American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)
- American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
- American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP)
- American College of Cardiology
- American Medical Seminars (AMS)
- American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)
- Antidote Education Company
- AO North America
- Aspirus
- AXIS Medical Education
- Ballad Health
- Baptist Health South Florida
- Baylor College of Medicine
- BorderRAC
- Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)
- Brody School of Medicine
- Bryan Health
- Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences (BIDLS)
- Cine-Med
- CME Outfitters
- CME Procedures
- Continuing Education Company
- COPIC Insurance Company
- Curi
- Current Reviews
- EB Medicine
- Essential CME
- EXCEL CME
- Florida Psychiatric Society (FPS)
- Forefront Collaborative
- Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology
- Great Valley Publishing Company
- Greeley
- Haymarket Medical Education
- HonorHealth
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Kenes Group
- Lowell General Hospital
- MagMutual
- Med Learning Group
- Medicus
- Med-IQ
- MedScape
- MLMIC Insurance Company
- ProAssurance
- Oakstone CME
- Opus Medicus
- Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA)
- Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
- PESI
- Relias
- Research To Practice
- Clinical Education Alliance
- Salus Global
- Stanford Medicine
- Carlat Publishing- The Carlat CME Institute
- The Center for Forensic Psychiatry
- The MEDICAL MUTUAL Liability Insurance Society of Maryland
- The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH)
- Tower Health
- The UC Reagent School of Medicine
- The University of North Dakota
- UpToDate
- World Class CME
- Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
