Precision Medicine Market Report 2025: Detailed Revenue Forecasting to 2035 on a Global and Regional Scale, Segmented by Product, Application, Technology and End-User

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Precision Medicine Market is set to exceed a global market value of US$150 billion by 2025, with robust growth projected through 2035. This comprehensive analysis identifies key organizations leading this growth, detailing their potential and market strategies. The associated report offers invaluable insights for firms eager to capitalize on emergent revenue opportunities by gaining a deeper understanding of the industry dynamics, aiding in market expansion either geographically or across industries.
The Increasing Adoption of Targeted Therapies is Driving Market Growth
The precision medicine market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on treatments tailored to individual patient characteristics, leading to higher demand for personalized therapies with minimized side effects. With rising incidences of cancer, rare genetic disorders, and chronic diseases, the effectiveness of biomarker-based therapies and companion diagnostics is becoming increasingly evident. This trend has catalyzed investment from pharmaceutical companies and research institutions developing treatments specific to individual genetic profiles.
Lack of Interoperability Across Healthcare Data Systems Is Likely to Hinder Market Growth
A major challenge in realizing the full potential of precision medicine is the fragmented integration of healthcare data systems, which impedes the effective utilization of genomic data, electronic health records, and biomarker insights. The absence of standardized data exchange frameworks hampers clinicians, researchers, and pharma companies in optimizing patient-specific information. Enhancing data sharing protocols, deploying AI-powered integration tools, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders are critical steps necessary to unlocking precision medicine's potential.
Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs on the Global Precision Medicine Market
The repercussions of U.S. trade tariffs extend to the availability and cost of precision medicine solutions, potentially exacerbating healthcare disparities. Increased production costs could elevate prices for genomic tests and personalized diagnostics, making these advances less accessible to underfunded healthcare systems in the U.S. and internationally. The tariffs threaten collaborative research efforts and data-sharing initiatives essential to the advancement of precision medicine.
Key Questions Answered
- How is the precision medicine market evolving over the next decade?
- What factors are driving and restraining market growth?
- How will market shares change by 2035 among segments and geographical regions?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects?
Gain actionable insights into the precision medicine market today and over the next ten years through a 463-page report offering 187 tables and 293 charts/graphs. The report provides detailed analyses of global, regional, and national sales trajectories, alongside key trends, revenue projections, and strategic moves by competitors.
Forecasts to 2035 and Other Analysis Reveal Commercial Prospects
- Detailed revenue forecasting to 2035 on a global and regional scale, segmented by product, application, technology, and end-user.
- Original analyses with business insights into market dynamics, cost structures, and recent developments.
Segments Covered in the Report
- Product: Therapeutics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Inhibitor Drugs, Cell & Gene Therapies, RNA-Based Therapies, Diagnostics.
- Application: Oncology, Immunology, CNS, Respiratory.
- Technology: Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Big Data Analytics.
- End-users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes.
Regional and National Market Revenue Forecasts
- North America: U.S., Canada
- Europe: Germany, UK, France
- Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico
- MEA: GCC, South Africa
Leading Companies Profiled
- 23andMe, Inc., Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Illumina, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.
This exhaustive report equips stakeholders with the necessary tools to inform decisions and investments in the precision medicine landscape, ensuring they remain at the forefront of market developments. Discover qualitative and quantitative analyses with forward-looking insights to position your enterprise for success in this evolving market.
Companies Featured
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Abbott
- Abnova Corporation
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Biogen
- bioMerieux SA
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Bruker Corporation
- Danaher
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GE HealthCare
- GRAIL Inc.
- GSK plc
- Illumina, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Myriad Genetics Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Qiagen
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Tempus
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Abingworth
- ACG
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Aignostics
- Aiolos Bio
- Akeso
- Alexion
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alteogen Inc.
- Alvotech
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ambrx
- Amolyt Pharma
- Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.
- AskBio Inc. (Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc.)
- Aspen Pharmacare
- Astellas
- AstraZeneca
- Bain Capital
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Belief BioMed Inc. (BBM)
- BELLUS Health
- Bharat Biotech
- Bigfoot Biomedical
- Biocartis
- BioKangtai
- BioKangtai
- Biolojic Design
- Bionano
- BioReference Health
- bit.bio
- BlueRock Therapeutics LP
- Bode Technology
- Bridge12
- Broad Clinical Labs
- Cedilla Therapeutics
- Cellares
- Cellectis
- Celltrio
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Celosia Therapeutics
- Checkpoint Therapeutics
- Chimagen Biosciences
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- CinCor Pharma, Inc.
- Cizzle Biotechnology
- Cleveland Clinic
- CorEvitas
- CureVac
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Decibel Therapeutics
- Deep Genomics
- Diamyd Medical
- Diesse Diagnostica Senese
- Dren Bio
- DTx Pharma
- Dynamic Biosensors
- Element Biosciences
- ELITech
- Elsie Biotechnologies
- EMS
- EsoBiotec
- Eva Pharma
- Evotec
- Flagship Pioneering
- Fluent BioSciences
- Fore Genomics
- Formycon
- Foundation Medicine
- Fremman Capital
- Fujirebio
- Fujitsu
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Gabbi
- Genentech
- Genialis
- Genomics England
- Genomics plc
- Gerresheimer AG
- Gilead Sciences
- Golden Helix
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.
- Hansoh Pharma
- Harbour BioMed
- Haystack Oncology
- HCA Healthcare
- Helix
- Henry Ford Health
- Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio)
- Hummingbird Bioscience
- Hurdle
- Hypera
- Icosavax, Inc.
- IDRx
- iGenomeDX laboratories
- Ignota Labs
- Incyte
- Innovaccer Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Intermountain Precision Genomics
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
- Janssen
- Jiangsu Nhwa
- Karuna Therapeutics
- Kate Therapeutics
- KKR
- KYM Biosciences Inc.
- LADR
- Launch Therapeutics
- Leica Biosystems
- LifeLabs
- LinusBio
- Liquid Biosciences
- Lisata Therapeutics
- Lumea
- LumiraDx
- mAbxience Holdings S.L.,
- Mainz Biomed
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Mariana Oncology
- MarqMetrix
- McGill University
- Medis Medical Imaging
- Medtronic
- MIM Software
- Mirati Therapeutics
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Moderna
- Moleculera Labs
- MOMA Therapeutics
- MorphoSys AG
- MyOme
- Nanophoton Corporation
- Nashville Biosciences LLC
- Neo4j
- Neogene Therapeutics Inc.
- NeoGenomics
- Neomorph Inc.
- Newcastle Center for Enabling Precision Medicine
- NextRNA Therapeutics
- Northwestern Medicine
- Novo Nordisk
- Nucleome Therapeutics
- Numalis
- NVIDIA
- Olink
- OPKO Health
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
- PathAI Diagnostics
- PATHOMIQ
- Penn State University
- Personalis
- Phasefocus
- PhenomeX
- Pillar Biosciences
- Point Biopharma
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Precision BioSciences
- PTC Therapeutics
- Puhe BioPharma
- Quallent
- Quell Therapeutics
- RayzeBio
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
- Sanofi
- Scorpion Therapeutics
- Seagen Inc.
- Shedd Aquarium
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co. (SPIL)
- SimonMed Imaging
- SK bioscience
- Skyhawk Therapeutics
- Sonic Healthcare
- SOPHiA GENETICS
- Spectral Instruments Imaging
- SpinChip Diagnostics ASA
- SpringWorks Therapeutics
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Suzhou Puhe BioPharma Co., Ltd.
- Swiss Medical Network
- Syneron Bio
- SystImmune
- Tavros Therapeutics
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- The Binding Site Group
- TriNetX
- TriSalus Life Sciences
- Truveta
- Twist Bioscience Corporation
- Ultima Genomics
- uniQure
- Universal DX
- University of Montreal
- Verogen
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vividion Therapeutics
- Warburg Pincus
- Yellow Jersey Therapeutics
- Yemaachi Biotech
- Zealand Pharma
- Allen Institute for Immunology
- Alliance Foundation Trials
- American Cancer Society
- Australian Catholic University
- Australian Government
- Bagan Specialist Centre
- Baystate Health
- Broad Institute of MIT
- Cambridge Science Park
- Cancer Research UK
- CancerCARE for Life
- Center for AI in Children's Health
- Centre of Excellence in Genomic Medicine Research (CEGMR)
- Chan Zuckerberg Institute for Advanced Biological Imaging
- Charles Darwin University
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Colombia's National Institute of Drug and Food Surveillance (INVIMA)
- Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
- Conference of National Black Churches
- Daffodil International University
- Danish Government
- Duke University School of Medicine
- Dutch Government
- EDX Medical Group
- Egyptian Government
- European Commission
- European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- Genome Canada
- Government of Canada
- Harvard Institute
- Imperial College London
- Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI)
- Inspira Health
- International Health Cohorts Consortium (IHCC)
- Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA)
- Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare
- Jennifer Doudna
- Johns Hopkins University
- King Abdulaziz University
- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC)
- Korea University Medical Center
- Mass General Brigham
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)
- Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)
- Ministry of Health of Argentina
- Molnlycke Health Care and Transdiagen (TDG)
- Mount Sinai
- National Cancer Center Japan
- National Cancer Institute (NCI)
- National Health Service (NHS)
- National Health System, Spain
- National Precision Medicine Programme (NPM)
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
- Paradigm Health
- Precision Health Research, Singapore (PRECISE)
- Precision Medicine Asia
- Radiology Medical Research Center
- Regenstrief Institute
- Russian Ministry of Health
- Salud Digna
- South Korean Government
- South Korean Patent Office
- Spanish government
- Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB)
- NUS Medicine Science Council Initiative (NUSMedSCi) Alliance
- Tec de Monterrey
- Trent Semans Center for Health Education
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- UBS BB
- UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP)
- UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University Medicine Essen
- University of Calgary
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- University of Cambridge
- University of Oxford
- University of Pennsylvania (Penn)
- University of Texas
- University of the Witwatersrand
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)
- Wits University
- World Health Organization (WHO)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kauxp1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.