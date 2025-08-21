Precision Medicine Market Report 2025: Detailed Revenue Forecasting to 2035 on a Global and Regional Scale, Segmented by Product, Application, Technology and End-User

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Precision Medicine Market is set to exceed a global market value of US$150 billion by 2025, with robust growth projected through 2035. This comprehensive analysis identifies key organizations leading this growth, detailing their potential and market strategies. The associated report offers invaluable insights for firms eager to capitalize on emergent revenue opportunities by gaining a deeper understanding of the industry dynamics, aiding in market expansion either geographically or across industries.

The Increasing Adoption of Targeted Therapies is Driving Market Growth

The precision medicine market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing emphasis on treatments tailored to individual patient characteristics, leading to higher demand for personalized therapies with minimized side effects. With rising incidences of cancer, rare genetic disorders, and chronic diseases, the effectiveness of biomarker-based therapies and companion diagnostics is becoming increasingly evident. This trend has catalyzed investment from pharmaceutical companies and research institutions developing treatments specific to individual genetic profiles.

Lack of Interoperability Across Healthcare Data Systems Is Likely to Hinder Market Growth

A major challenge in realizing the full potential of precision medicine is the fragmented integration of healthcare data systems, which impedes the effective utilization of genomic data, electronic health records, and biomarker insights. The absence of standardized data exchange frameworks hampers clinicians, researchers, and pharma companies in optimizing patient-specific information. Enhancing data sharing protocols, deploying AI-powered integration tools, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders are critical steps necessary to unlocking precision medicine's potential.

Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs on the Global Precision Medicine Market

The repercussions of U.S. trade tariffs extend to the availability and cost of precision medicine solutions, potentially exacerbating healthcare disparities. Increased production costs could elevate prices for genomic tests and personalized diagnostics, making these advances less accessible to underfunded healthcare systems in the U.S. and internationally. The tariffs threaten collaborative research efforts and data-sharing initiatives essential to the advancement of precision medicine.

Key Questions Answered

How is the precision medicine market evolving over the next decade?

What factors are driving and restraining market growth?

How will market shares change by 2035 among segments and geographical regions?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects?

Gain actionable insights into the precision medicine market today and over the next ten years through a 463-page report offering 187 tables and 293 charts/graphs. The report provides detailed analyses of global, regional, and national sales trajectories, alongside key trends, revenue projections, and strategic moves by competitors.

Forecasts to 2035 and Other Analysis Reveal Commercial Prospects

Detailed revenue forecasting to 2035 on a global and regional scale, segmented by product, application, technology, and end-user.

Original analyses with business insights into market dynamics, cost structures, and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Product: Therapeutics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Inhibitor Drugs, Cell & Gene Therapies, RNA-Based Therapies, Diagnostics.

Application: Oncology, Immunology, CNS, Respiratory.

Technology: Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Big Data Analytics.

End-users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes.

Regional and National Market Revenue Forecasts

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

MEA: GCC, South Africa

Leading Companies Profiled

23andMe, Inc., Abbott, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Illumina, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

This exhaustive report equips stakeholders with the necessary tools to inform decisions and investments in the precision medicine landscape, ensuring they remain at the forefront of market developments. Discover qualitative and quantitative analyses with forward-looking insights to position your enterprise for success in this evolving market.

