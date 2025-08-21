Poloniex Joins TRM Labs’ Beacon Network to Advance Global Efforts Against Crypto Crime

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poloniex, a global leading crypto exchange, today announced it has become a founding member of the Beacon Network, the first real-time crypto crime response network created by TRM Labs. With this step, Poloniex underscores its focus on global collaboration and proactive risk management, joining forces with leading exchanges and law enforcement agencies to tackle the increasingly complex challenges of illicit finance in the digital asset space.

The Beacon Network was designed by TRM Labs to unite verified investigators, exchanges, stablecoin issuers, and regulators to identify and disrupt illicit flows before they can be off-ramped. With real-time alerts and automated intelligence sharing, the network enables faster coordination across jurisdictions and raises the industry standard for proactive crime prevention.

“Attacks on crypto are not merely technology issues — they represent complex challenges at the intersection of geopolitics, cybersecurity, and the stability of the global financial system. Addressing these threats requires closer international cooperation, the establishment of cross-border information-sharing mechanisms, and the adoption of stronger cryptocurrency regulatory policies,” said Albert Nan, Chief Security Officer at Poloniex. “The Beacon Network is an important step in building a global security shield for digital assets, and Poloniex looks forward to fully supporting and assisting TRM’s efforts to strengthen allied collaboration.”

Through its role in the Beacon Network, Poloniex aims to contribute its years of operational expertise in cybersecurity and compliance, while collaborating with industry peers to set new benchmarks for transparency and accountability. The exchange views this initiative as a critical advancement in building long-term trust and resilience across the crypto ecosystem.

About Poloniex

Founded in 2014, Poloniex is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovation-driven digital asset services to users worldwide. The platform supports trading of over 350 cryptocurrencies and offers a wide range of products and tools, including spot trading, margin trading, perpetual futures, as well as convenient financial services such as lending and staking. With a high-performance trading system, robust security safeguards, and worldwide support, Poloniex strives to be the preferred digital asset exchange for global users. By focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, Poloniex is dedicated to advancing the adoption and growth of decentralized finance.

More information, please visit : www.poloniex.com.

Media inquiries : media.enquiry@poloniex.com.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain intelligence solutions trusted by financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses, and law enforcement to detect, investigate, and prevent cryptocurrency-related financial crimes. TRM combines advanced analytics with human expertise to build a safer financial system for everyone. Learn more at www.trmlabs.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf41ac65-b308-4222-a9e6-5cfb3ab43a79