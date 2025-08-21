Finance and Accounting BPO Services Market Review 2021-2024 and Outlook to 2030 - Healthcare Sector Drives Fastest Growth in F&A BPO, Forecasted to Hit $10 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finance and Accounting BPO Services - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Finance and Accounting (F&A) BPO Services market is experiencing vigorous growth, projected to escalate from a valuation of US$60.2 billion in 2024 to US$101.5 billion by 2030, at a 9.1% CAGR. This growth is primarily driven by cost pressures, significant finance talent shortages, and the pressing need for digital transformation within finance departments. Enterprises are increasingly outsourcing functions such as accounts payable and tax processing to specialized BPO providers to enhance efficiency and flexibility.

Shifting away from traditional models, the industry is now embracing outcome-based and digital-driven engagements. Modern F&A BPO value propositions prioritize intelligent automation, AI-driven analytics, and predictive tools. Service providers are implementing technologies like intelligent document processing and real-time dashboards, transitioning from offering mere operational support to delivering strategic insights. Subscription-based, platform-driven finance outsourcing is on the rise, meeting demand for comprehensive visibility, automation, and compliance.

Regional Market Analysis

In 2024, North America claims the largest market share with 36.5% of global revenues due to early digital transformation and robust outsourcing maturity. With regulatory-led finance modernization, Europe holds second place. Asia-Pacific, however, emerges as the fastest-growing market, expected to grow at 11.4% CAGR, driven by cloud ERP adoption and expanding BPO delivery centers. South America's market grows at a CAGR of 9.5%, propelled by regulatory changes and increasing bilingual service demand.

Service Type Market Analysis

Order-to-Cash (O2C) leads the service segments, making up around 53% of the market, as firms aim to optimize working capital and automate receivables. The Source-to-Pay (S2P) segment, including procurement services, is set to grow fastest at 11.8% CAGR, driven by supply chain risk, cost efficiency, and advanced spend visibility and analytics platforms.

Company Type Analysis

Large enterprises dominate the customer landscape, accounting for over 60% market share due to complex operational needs and a high degree of regulatory compliance. Yet, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the fastest-growing customer segment, driven by the accessibility of automation tools and tailored BPO offerings.

Industry Sector Analysis

The IT & Telecom sector leads the F&A BPO market with a 26.2% market share due to its high digital maturity. BFSI follows, while Healthcare is the fastest-growing sector, expanding at 10.5% CAGR, driven by demands for revenue cycle management and regulatory compliance services.

Market Scope

This report extensively examines the global F&A BPO Services market, segmenting the analysis by Service Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector from 2021 to 2030. It provides insights into corporate trends and industry developments to offer a comprehensive market outlook.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2030

Units: Market valuation in US$

Companies Mentioned: 20+

Market by Geographic Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, etc.)

Market by Service Type

Order-to-Cash

Source-to-Pay

Procure-to-Pay

Multi Processed

Record-to-Report

Market by Company Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market by Industry Sector

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Education

Others

Companies Featured

Accenture plc

Capgemini

CKH Group

Cognizant

Concentrix Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Genpact

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

NTT DATA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Outsourced Bookkeeping

Sutherland

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Teleperformance SE

Wipro Limited

WNS Holdings Ltd.

