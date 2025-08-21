Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Organic Acids vs. Minerals - Lactic Acid Leads Sustainable Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Corn, Sugarcane, Cassava, Yeast Extract), By Application (Industrial, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lactic acid market size was estimated at USD 3.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2033, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand for this form is expected to rise over the forecast period, primarily driven by its increasing use across industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages, especially in emerging markets such as India, China, and Indonesia.







Lactic acid serves as a key raw material in producing polylactic acid (PLA), which is widely utilized in the manufacture of biodegradable plastics for industries such as packaging and chemicals. Its role as a natural solvent makes it suitable for metal and mechanical cleaning processes.



This product is majorly used in formation of PLA, which is a biodegradable polymer, compostable thermoplastic made from renewable sources such as fermentation processes. This chemical is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and has great market potential in food industry being recognized as harmless By U.S. Food & Drug Administration. It can be alternatively produced by chemical synthesis or fermentation. It is considered as one of the well-known organic acids that have wide range of industrial applications.

The four main applications of this form are in food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. This form is a lactic bacterium which refer to a large group of beneficial bacteria having probiotic properties. In addition, it plays a crucial role in the preparation of wine making, pickling, sausages, curing fish, meat, vegetables baking, and preparation of fermented dairy forms.



The product is not only a significant ingredient in fermented foods, including canned vegetables, yogurt, and butter, but is also used as a preservative in pickled vegetables and olives. This naturally occurring organic acid is used in a variety of applications, including food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemicals, and industrial.



This is a large-scale organic acid produced, most used feedstock are carbohydrates obtained from different sources such as sugarcane, corn starch, and others. As compared to mineral variations, organic ones does not completely dissociate in water.



Global Lactic Acid Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global lactic acid market report based on raw material, application and region.

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Galactic

Musashino Chemical (China) Co., Ltd.

Futerro

Corbion

Dow

TEIJIN LIMITED

NatureWorks LLC

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Cellulac

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Vaishnavi Bio Tech

Danimer Scientific

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Lactic Acid Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2033

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Lactic Acid Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Raw Material Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033

4.2. Corn

4.3. Sugarcane

4.4. Cassava

4.5. Yeast Extract

4.6. Other Crops



Chapter 5. Lactic Acid Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033

5.2. Industrial

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.5. Personal Care

5.6. Polylactic Acid

5.7. Other Application



Chapter 6. Lactic Acid Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2033



Chapter 7. Lactic Acid Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Regional Market Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.7. Company Profiles

