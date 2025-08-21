Understanding the Nanomedicine Landscape: Key Players and Emerging Trends

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Nanomedicine (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A persistent problem in medicine is the lack of ability to specifically target diseased cells and tissues. Drugs are usually administered as free compounds. This non-specific mode of delivery relies on the drug molecules to serendipitously reach target cells.

Nanomedicine refers to the area of science that combines nanotechnology with drugs or diagnostic molecules to improve their ability to target specific cells or tissues. These materials are produced on the nanoscale level and are safe to introduce into the body.

Applications for nanomedicine include imaging, diagnosis, and the delivery of drugs that help medical professionals treat various diseases.



Report Scope

Nanomedicine use is on the rise, and players range from private, smaller companies to larger players that dominate multiple industries.

Nanotechnologies include liposomes, microbubbles, and nanoparticles.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

