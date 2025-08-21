Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Double by 2032 Reaching $5.1 Billion - Online Platforms Capture 63.5% of DTC Genetic Testing Market in 2025

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market - Test Types, Technologies and Distribution Channels" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Utilizing SNP chips, targeted gene analysis, and increasingly whole genome sequencing, the DTC genetic testing market is poised for significant advancement amidst concerns about result accuracy and clinical validity.

The DTC genetic testing market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2025 to USD 5.1 billion by 2032, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This surge is driven by heightened consumer demand for personalized health insights, increased awareness of chronic conditions, and the convenience of home-test solutions. Innovations in AI and whole genome sequencing (WGS) enhance test precision and accessibility, while DTC companies expand their portfolios into microbiome analysis, epigenetics, and wellness plans.

North America is expected to lead the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market, holding an expected 58.4% share by 2025. Key factors include advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive regulations, and the presence of major companies like 23andMe and AncestryDNA. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, driven by increased healthcare awareness and a burgeoning middle class.

The predictive testing segment holds the largest market share at 33.2% in 2025, spurred by demand for proactive healthcare and disease risk assessment. However, nutrigenomics testing is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2032, as consumers prioritize personalized diet and fitness regimens.

The technology driving the market shows that the whole genome sequencing segment will dominate with a 38.3% share by 2025, attributed to comprehensive genome data coverage and decreasing costs. Despite its complexities, targeted analysis is set to grow rapidly due to its specificity and affordability.

Distribution channels reveal that the online platform will account for 63.5% of the market in 2025, capitalizing on the convenience and range of services offered. Nevertheless, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment is anticipated to expand quickly, with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2032, supported by ease of access and increasing availability in retail settings.

Report Scope

The report on DTC genetic testing details the industry landscape through analysis of global and regional markets by test type, technology, and distribution channel from 2022 to 2032, with forecasts extending from 2025. Key metrics include historic data (2022-2024), a base year (2025), and a forecast period (2025-2032), highlighting value markets in US dollars. The document features insights on major corporations, technological progress, and strategic market expansions, offering a comprehensive view of the future of genetic testing.

Companies Featured

23andMe, Inc.

24Genetics

AncestryDNA

Circle DNA

Color Health, Inc.

Dante Labs, Inc.

EasyDNA

Family Tree DNA

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Helix OpCo LLC

Living DNA Ltd.

Mapmygenome

MyHeritage Ltd.

Nebula Genomics

Pathway Genomics

TellmeGen

Veritas Genetics

Xcode Life

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tux927

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment