CryptoKnights and BetterX Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Crypto Education to Global Audiences

Singapore, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoKnights , the reality television series, and BetterX , the next-generation digital assets platform, today announced a joint partnership to provide crypto education across APAC. Under the agreement, BetterX will sponsor Season 1 of CryptoKnights and feature in dedicated “BetterX Crypto” segments throughout all 11 episodes.

BetterX Crypto” segments throughout all 11 episodes. These segments will provide audiences with practical tips and simple explanations of crypto concepts, while BetterX branding will be seamlessly integrated across the series, including on-screen credits and in-show placement.

“CryptoKnights was created to educate, inspire, and entertain,” said Riaz Mehta, Executive Producer of CryptoKnights. “The show is designed to make Web3 and crypto more accessible to the average viewer. This partnership with BetterX strengthens our mission to make crypto knowledge accessible and engaging for a mainstream audience. Together, we are helping to break down barriers and foster broader participation in the digital asset economy.”



Daniel Caruso, Chief Commercial Officer of BetterX, added: “BetterX is committed to making digital assets more understandable, trustworthy, and practical for investors and everyday users alike. Partnering with CryptoKnights gives us an incredible opportunity to connect with a wide audience, demystify crypto, and highlight the role it will play in shaping the future of finance.”



The partnership also includes joint initiatives across both CryptoKnights’ and BetterX’s social and digital channels, amplifying the show’s reach and reinforcing the message of responsible and informed crypto adoption.

About CryptoKnights

CryptoKnights is a reality television series produced by CryptoKnights BVI, designed to showcase innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity in the blockchain and digital assets sector. By combining reality entertainment with financial education, CryptoKnights brings to life the stories of founders, projects, and investors navigating the next wave of technological transformation.



About BetterX

BetterX is a forward-thinking B2B digital assets platform focused on delivering secure, transparent, and user-friendly solutions for investors and institutions and the team behind AUDX Australia’s leading AUD stablecoin. With a mission to empower the next generation of financial innovation, BetterX combines regulatory-aligned practices with cutting-edge technology to simplify participation in the crypto economy. Led by a team of seasoned financial and technology leaders, BetterX is building the infrastructure to support mainstream adoption of digital assets across Asia Pacific.



