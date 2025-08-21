Luxury Resale Market Report 2025-2030: A $50+ Billion Opportunity - Millennials and Gen Z Propel Demand for Sustainable Fashion in Luxury Resale Market

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Resale Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The luxury resale market, valued at USD 32.47 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 50.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.48%. This growth is accompanied by several industry dynamics and trends.

Luxury Resale Market Trends:

Consumers favor unique items over mainstream premium brands to express personal identity. They prefer limited-edition products, enhancing the demand for luxury resale.

Collaborations between resale platforms and brands, like the partnership between ThredUP and Rebag, optimize customer experience and value.

Advancements like AI, blockchain, and automation are being integrated into luxury resale platforms to enhance authenticity and personalization.

Growth Drivers:

Millennials and Gen Z are driving market growth. Their preferences for sustainability and affordable luxury have prompted platforms to innovate.

E-commerce is facilitating ease of access to luxury goods, increasing the shift toward resale for its economic and environmental benefits.

Industry Restraints

The authenticity of products remains a challenge due to counterfeit concerns. Players like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective rely on AI and blockchain to improve authentication processes, which is crucial for maintaining trust in the luxury market.

The market is crowded with numerous platforms, including heavyweights like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective, making competitive positioning challenging for new entrants.

Market Segmentation Insights:

By Product Type: Handbags dominate, driven by interest in sustainability and exclusivity. The luxury resale market for clothing and shoes is also expanding due to increased sustainability awareness.

By Gender: The female demographic is the primary market driver due to its demand for high-value fashion. Male consumers are significant for collectibles, with watches and leather goods attracting significant interest.

Distribution Channel: Online platforms lead the way due to their convenience and global reach, though offline channels are growing as well.

Geographical Analysis:

Europe: Leads the global market with significant vintage appreciation, driven by platforms like Vestiaire Collective.

North America: A developed market, driven by platforms like The RealReal and Fashionphile, powered by brand partnerships.

A developed market, driven by platforms like The RealReal and Fashionphile, powered by brand partnerships. APAC: Sees growth driven by social media influence and younger consumers who engage with digital platforms.

Latin America and Middle East: Middle East, led by UAE and Saudi Arabia, demands smart luxury alternatives. Brazil excels in Latin America, with digital platforms bolstering the market.

Market Share & Vendor Insights

A fragmented landscape characterizes the market, with significant players like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective using AI for authentication. Partnering with luxury brands, players advance their authenticity credentials via technology and strategic collaboration, maintaining their market position.

Key Company Profiles:

eBay

Farfetch

Fashionphile

Rebag

The RealReal

ThreadUp

Vestiaire Collective

Other Prominent Company Profiles

1stDibs, Chrono24, Collector Square, Depop, Hardly Ever Worn It, Heritage Auctions, LePrix, Luxepolis Retail Services, Mercari, Most Wanted Luxury Resale, NET-A-PORTER, Poshmark, Reloved Luxury, StockX, The Luxury Closet, Vinted, VSP Consignment, WGACA, Yoogi's Closet, Ziniosa.

Impact of Tariffs:

The ongoing global trade war, particularly the U.S. monetary measures against approx. 90 countries, has influenced raw material costs and import regulations, causing volatility. New tariffs on luxury imports mainly from China have led to price increases in high-end goods, creating uncertainty for resale platforms.

The U.S. exhibits significant impact due to its dependency on Chinese imports, whereas Europe experiences minimal effects, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa maintain relatively lower tariff influences.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $32.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scope & Coverage Market Derivation Market Definition Segment Coverage & Definition

2. Premium Insights Key Market Highlights Regional Insights

3. Market Dynamics Introduction Opportunity & Trends Market Enablers Market Restraints Market Landscape

4. Market Segmentation Product Type Gender Distribution Channel

5. Geographical Segmentation Asia-Pacific (APAC) North America Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa

6. Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Market Share Analysis Key Company Profiles Other Prominent Company Profiles



