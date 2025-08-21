Anti-Money Laundering & Know Your Customer - 1 Day Online Training Course, October 10, 2025 | Enhance Your Firm's Resilience Against Financial Crime with FCA Guidance

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AML and KYC - Anti-Money Laundering & Know Your Customer Training (ONLINE EVENT: October 10, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Enhance your firm's financial crime prevention skills with our exclusive, interactive course led by a distinguished FCA expert with over three decades of industry experience.

This one-day intensive program offers practical and engaging sessions featuring discussions, Q&As, and exercises, designed to equip your organization with robust techniques necessary to combat threats effectively. Participants will receive comprehensive course materials and a certificate upon completion, ensuring a rewarding and informative experience.

Financial crime poses a significant global threat to the financial services sector, and regulatory bodies worldwide, such as the FCA, are amplifying their fight against it. With increased focus on tackling money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation, and data theft, the FCA collaborates closely with regulated firms to bolster financial security. Organizations must work in synergy with the FCA and international partners to thwart criminal exploits and fortify client protections.

This course aims to empower your company with insight into identifying, assessing, and addressing financial crime risks effectively within your governance framework. By participating, you'll bolster your defenses against this insidious threat by refining policies, processes, and procedures, ensuring comprehensive organizational readiness.

Key Learning Outcomes

Upon completing the course, participants will:

Gain an in-depth understanding of contemporary crime prevention regulations on a national and international scale.

Develop the foundational elements necessary to foster an ethical corporate culture.

Identify and manage critical components of 'Know Your Client' documentation to mitigate fraud risks.

Implement effective alert systems to swiftly identify and respond to suspicious activities.

Enhance investigation procedures to rapidly escalate and manage potential threats, minimizing firm damage.

Safeguard the organization's reputation by proactively avoiding negative media exposure linked to financial crimes.

Formulate a comprehensive view of the firm's vulnerabilities and requisite controls to mitigate risks in a complex global landscape.

This course not only provides invaluable insights into financial crime prevention but also empowers your organization to safeguard its interests and enhance its market standing. Enroll today to strengthen your firm's protective measures and secure a sustainable future in the financial services industry.

Course Agenda:

Money laundering and terrorist financing

Suspicious activity indicators and transaction reporting

Setting up effective KYC procedures

Customer due diligence and record keeping

International regulatory standards

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Analyse the effectiveness of your firm's AML/CTP processes and procedures

Practical Tips in AML Management

Setting up action plan

Case studies and exercises

