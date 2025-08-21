Global Lighters Market to Grow by $1 Billion During 2025-2030: Rise of Eco-Friendly and Technologically Advanced Models

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lighters Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lighters market, valued at USD 5.98 billion in 2024, is on a growth trajectory projected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 2.81%. This growth is fueled by technological advancements, increasing product innovation, and the persistent global population of smokers.

Market Insights

Trends and Drivers

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced lighters, with refillable and electric/plasma models attracting eco-conscious, tech-savvy consumers. Diversification of lighter use beyond smoking, into outdoor and household activities, highlights the need for durable models. The increasing preference for premium products driven by higher disposable incomes is evidenced by innovative, luxury designs appealing to collectors.

Fueling market growth are technological innovations like windproof and USB-rechargeable models, alongside changing consumer lifestyles favoring outdoor activities and sustainable choices. Regulatory considerations demand higher safety standards, enhancing consumer trust and market differentiation.

Market Challenges

The proliferation of low-quality and counterfeit lighters presents significant challenges, undermining consumer trust and safety. Declining smoking rates due to public health efforts necessitate manufacturers to pivot towards multi-purpose ignition solutions, catering to evolving consumption patterns, including cannabis use.

Geographic Analysis

The APAC region, characterized by a mix of budget and premium product demand, leads the market. E-commerce plays a vital role in market accessibility, with significant shares in countries like China. Differences in smoking and gift-giving customs drive diverse applications across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The market is segmented into mass-market disposable lighters and premium segments, driven by rising incomes and brand prestige. Notable trends include a shift towards sustainable products, powered by ongoing technological innovations. The competitive landscape is populated by key vendors like BIC, Clipper, and Zippo Manufacturing Company, with emerging emphasis on collaborative marketing strategies for giftable, multi-purpose lighters.

Recent Developments

BIC launched its first reloadable lighter in North America - the BIC EZ Load multi-purpose lighter in 2024.

Colibri introduced the Quasar II in November 2023, a compact dual-torch lighter featuring thumb-activated ignition and a built-in 9mm cigar punch.

