EdTech Global Market Forecast Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for Accenture, Lenovo, BYJU, Stride, and VIPKid

The education technology (EdTech) market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $169.2 billion in 2024 to $200.86 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital devices, the rise of e-learning platforms, government initiatives supporting digital education, growing demand for personalized learning, the emergence of cloud computing, the expansion of mobile learning, the shift toward remote and hybrid education, and the development of open educational resources.



The education technology (EdTech) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $395.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of virtual and augmented reality, the growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning, the rise of blockchain for credential verification, a heightened focus on gamification in learning, the growth of cloud-based learning management systems, higher investments in EdTech startups, and the expansion of microlearning and bite-sized content.

Major trends during this period include AI-powered adaptive learning, virtual reality-based immersive education, augmented reality for interactive learning, blockchain for secure academic credentials, 5G-enabled remote learning experiences, gamification to enhance student engagement, IoT-integrated smart classrooms, cloud-based collaborative learning platforms, advanced data analytics for personalized education, and digital twins for virtual simulations.





The growing demand for digital learning is expected to drive the expansion of the education technology (EdTech) market. Digital learning involves acquiring knowledge and skills through digital technologies, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and online platforms. The popularity of digital learning is rising because it offers flexibility, allowing learners to study at their own pace, anytime and anywhere, making it easier to balance education with other commitments. It also reduces costs by minimizing the need for physical classrooms and printed materials, making education more affordable. For instance, in January 2024, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported that 30% of internet users aged 16 to 74 had used online courses or materials, a 2% increase from 2022. As a result, the growing demand for digital learning is contributing to the growth of the EdTech market.



Leading companies in the EdTech market are focusing on creating innovative solutions, such as AI-powered tools, to enhance student engagement. These tools personalize learning, automate administrative tasks, provide real-time feedback, and offer smart tutoring to improve learning outcomes. AI-powered tools utilize artificial intelligence to automate tasks, analyze data, and create better user experiences. For example, in September 2023, Brainly, a US-based education company, introduced AI Tutor, an intelligent assistant designed to offer personalized homework help and detailed explanations. The tool uses natural language processing to simplify complex concepts and guide students through problem-solving, improving their learning experience across various subjects.



In May 2024, Accenture plc, an Ireland-based professional services firm, acquired Udacity Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Accenture's LearnVantage business to integrate Udacity's advanced digital learning platform into its service offerings. The move aims to enhance Accenture's digital transformation services and equip clients with skills suited for the future. Udacity Inc., a US-based educational organization, is known for providing online learning programs, including Nanodegree programs.



Major players in the education technology (edtech) market are Accenture plc, Lenovo Group Limited, BYJU'S, Stride Inc., VIPKid, Anthology Inc., 2U Inc., Udemy Inc., Chegg Inc., PowerSchool, Duolingo, Instructure Inc., Coursera Inc., Discovery Education, upGrad Education Private Limited, Age of Learning Inc., Zuoyebang, Edutech, Moodle, Khan Academy, Remind, Brainly, Civitas Learning, Skillshare Inc., ClassDojo, Class Technologies Inc., Sage Publications, and Guild Education Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $200.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $395.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. EdTech Market Characteristics



3. EdTech Market Trends and Strategies



4. EdTech Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, and Geopolitics



5. EdTech Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Education Technology (EdTech) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Education Technology (EdTech) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Student Information Systems (SIS)

Classroom Management Software

Language Learning Platforms

Other Types

6.2. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.3. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

On-Premises

Cloud

6.4. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Preschool

Kindergarten 12th Grade (K-12)

Higher Education

Other Applications

6.5. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Individual Learners

Institutes

Enterprises

6.6. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Learning Management Systems (LMS), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Course Management

Virtual Classrooms

Assessment and Quizzing

Gamified Learning

Mobile Learning

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Learning

6.7. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Student Information Systems (SIS), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Enrollment and Admissions

Attendance Tracking

Gradebook Management

Student Portfolios

Parent and Teacher Communication

Scheduling and Timetabling

6.8. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Classroom Management Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Behavior Monitoring

Real-Time Collaboration

Screen Monitoring and Control

Digital Whiteboards

Homework and Assignment Tracking

Secure Testing Environments

6.9. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Language Learning Platforms, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Language Tutors

Speech Recognition and Pronunciation Training

Vocabulary and Grammar Builders

Interactive Language Games

Live Tutoring and Peer Learning

Multilingual Content Libraries

6.10. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Coding Platforms

Adaptive Learning Technologies

Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Learning

Special Education and Accessibility Tools

Career and Skill Development Platforms

E-Book and Digital Content Providers

7-29. Education Technology (EdTech) Market Regional and Country Analysis



30. Education Technology (EdTech) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Education Technology (EdTech) Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Education Technology (EdTech) Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Accenture plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Lenovo Group Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. BYJU's Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Stride Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. VIPKid Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Education Technology (EdTech) Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Anthology Inc.

31.2. 2U Inc.

31.3. Udemy Inc.

31.4. Chegg Inc.

31.5. PowerSchool

31.6. Duolingo

31.7. Instructure Inc.

31.8. Coursera Inc.

31.9. Discovery Education

31.10. upGrad Education Private Limited

31.11. Age of Learning Inc.

31.12. Zuoyebang

31.13. Edutech

31.14. Moodle

31.15. Khan Academy



32. Global Education Technology (EdTech) Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Education Technology (EdTech) Market



34. Recent Developments in the Education Technology (EdTech) Market



35. Education Technology (EdTech) Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies



