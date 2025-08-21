LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

21 August 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on 20 August 2025 that the transactions set out in this announcement had been undertaken by James Livingston, a PDMR.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

