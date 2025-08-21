Digital Biomarkers Market Industry Report 2025-2035: Over 220 Digital Biomarker Solutions Now in Development Worldwide

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biomarkers Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Purpose of Solution, Type of Biomarker, Therapeutic Area, Business Model and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital biomarkers market is estimated to grow from USD 5.6 billion in the current year to USD 35.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period, to 2035.

In modern healthcare, digital biomarkers help enhance diagnostic and therapeutic precision by enabling continuous monitoring and evaluation of clinically relevant health parameters. As per the report published by the United Nations, the population aged 65 years and above is projected to double reaching close to 1.5 billion in 2050. Owing to the rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and the aging population, the overall healthcare costs are likely to be increased substantially over the coming years. Studies have shown that continuous symptom tracking with early intervention offers various benefits, such as improvement in the quality of life of patients and reduced medical management burden.

Further, the growing number of virtual and decentralized clinical studies has spurred the adoption of digital biomarkers that provide accurate, reliable and real-time health information without the need for frequent in-person visits by the patients. This trend promotes the participation of a large number of patients in clinical studies, offers a more patient-centric approach, and provides a more diverse and elaborate dataset of biomarkers. Driven by the rising adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions and preference for personalized treatments, the digital biomarkers market is likely to grow at a significant pace in the foreseeable future.

Digital Biomarkers Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the digital biomarkers market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 220 digital biomarker solutions are available / being developed by different players across the globe; of these, the majority of the solutions are data collection / analysis tools (specifically software platforms and wrist bands).

Over 40% of digital solutions collect / analyze data related to various physiological biomarkers (such as pulse rate, heart rate and body temperature); most of these are used for real-time monitoring of adults and older adults.

Several firms (encompassing startups as well as well-established companies), with varying resources, have been actively involved in this domain; the majority of these firms are based in North America.

Several industry as well as non-industry players have forged strategic deals in this domain; most of the intercontinental and intracontinental partnerships have been signed by players based in North America.

Foreseeing a lucrative potential within this domain, several firms have invested over USD 3 billion (across over 160 funding instances), since 2015; notably, majority of the funds were raised for developing imaging biomarkers.

In the past three years, over 50 events (offline and online) have been held to discuss the ongoing innovation and clinical outcomes in the digital biomarkers' domain; further, around 55 eminent stakeholders have participated in these events.

Since 2019, over 750 patents related to digital biomarkers have been filed / granted to various stakeholders to protect the intellectual property generated within this domain.

The digital biomarkers market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of 18.5%, till 2035; the projected opportunity is likely to be distributed across different types of products, purposes of solutions and types of biomarkers.

Key Players in the Digital Biomarkers Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

Acculi Labs

ActiGraph

AliveCor

ATCOR

BACtrack

Biogen

BioSerenity

BioSensics

Eyenuk

Empatica

Feel Therapeutics

icometrix

iMediSync

IXICO

Kinsa

Koneksa Health

Kontigo Care

Progentec Diagnostics

Quibim

Vocalis Health

Digital Biomarkers Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the digital biomarkers market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product, purpose of solution, type of biomarker, therapeutic area, business model and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the digital biomarkers market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product, purpose of solution, type of biomarker, therapeutic area, business model and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of digital biomarker solutions, considering various parameters, such as type of product, type of digital biomarker solution, type of biomarker, status of development, purpose of biomarker, target therapeutic area, target population, type of end-user, clinical validation of biomarker solution and AI integration within biomarker solution. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of digital biomarkers developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of business model and most active players.

A comprehensive evaluation of digital biomarker solutions, considering various parameters, such as type of product, type of digital biomarker solution, type of biomarker, status of development, purpose of biomarker, target therapeutic area, target population, type of end-user, clinical validation of biomarker solution and AI integration within biomarker solution. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of digital biomarkers developers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of business model and most active players. Product Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of digital biomarker solutions, examining factors, such as developer strength, product competitiveness and status of development.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of digital biomarker solutions, examining factors, such as developer strength, product competitiveness and status of development. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key digital biomarkers developers, focusing on company overviews, financial information, digital biomarker portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key digital biomarkers developers, focusing on company overviews, financial information, digital biomarker portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of biomarker, target therapeutic area, type of partner and most active players (in terms of the number of partnerships signed). This section also highlights the regional distribution of partnership activity in this market.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of biomarker, target therapeutic area, type of partner and most active players (in terms of the number of partnerships signed). This section also highlights the regional distribution of partnership activity in this market. Funding and Investment Analysis: A detailed evaluation of the investments made in this domain based on several parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount invested, type of biomarker, therapeutic area, most active players, most active investors and regional distribution of funding.

A detailed evaluation of the investments made in this domain based on several parameters, such as year of funding, type of funding, amount invested, type of biomarker, therapeutic area, most active players, most active investors and regional distribution of funding. Global Events Analysis: A detailed analysis of global events attended by the companies in the digital biomarkers industry, based on relevant parameters such as year of event, type of event, event platform, event organizer, location of event, and most active players, speakers and designations.

A detailed analysis of global events attended by the companies in the digital biomarkers industry, based on relevant parameters such as year of event, type of event, event platform, event organizer, location of event, and most active players, speakers and designations. Patent Analysis: Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to digital biomarkers based on type of patent, publication year, application year, patent jurisdiction, cooperative patent classification (CPC) symbols, type of applicant and most active players. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to digital biomarkers based on type of patent, publication year, application year, patent jurisdiction, cooperative patent classification (CPC) symbols, type of applicant and most active players. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis. Big Pharma Analysis: A comprehensive examination of various initiatives focused on digital biomarkers undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies. This analysis various initiatives, such as number of clinical trials, number of collaborations, number of conferences attended, number of funding instances, and number of publications.

A comprehensive examination of various initiatives focused on digital biomarkers undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies. This analysis various initiatives, such as number of clinical trials, number of collaborations, number of conferences attended, number of funding instances, and number of publications. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8. COMPANY PROFILES: DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS DEVELOPERS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Detailed Company Profiles of Leading Digital Biomarker Solutions Developers

8.2.1. BioSensics

8.2.2. AliveCor

8.2.3. BACtrack

8.2.4. Eyenuk

8.2.5. Quibim

8.2.6. Feel Therapeutics

8.2.7. Empatica

8.2.8. icometrix

8.2.9. Biogen

8.3. Short Company Profiles of Other Prominent Developers

8.3.1. Acculi Labs

8.3.2. IXICO

8.3.3. Kinsa

8.3.4. Progentec Diagnostics

8.3.5. Vocalis Health

8.3.6. Kontigo Care

8.3.7. Koneksa Health

8.3.8. ActiGraph

8.3.9. BioSerenity

8.3.10. ATCOR

8.3.11. iMediSync

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS



10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS



11. GLOBAL EVENTS ANALYSIS



12. PATENT ANALYSIS

13. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

13.3. Big Pharma Initiatives Related to Digital Biomarker Solutions

13.4. Big Pharma Players: Benchmark Analysis

13.4.1. AbbVie

13.4.2. Amgen

13.4.3. AstraZeneca

13.4.4. Bayer

13.4.5. Bristol Myers Squibb

13.4.6. Eli Lilly

13.4.7. GlaxoSmithKline

13.4.8. Johnson & Johnson

13.4.9. Merck

13.4.10. Novartis

13.4.11. Pfizer

13.4.12. Roche

13.4.13. Sanofi

13.4.14. Takeda Pharmaceuticals

13.5. Most Active Players: Distribution by Number of Initiatives

14. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

15. GLOBAL DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET

16. DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PRODUCT

17. DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY PURPOSE OF SOLUTION



18. DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE OF BIOMARKER



19. DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA



20. DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY BUSINESS MODEL



21. DIGITAL BIOMARKER SOLUTIONS MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS



22. CONCLUDING REMARKS

23. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Acculi Labs

23.3. IXICO

23.4. Tilak Healthcare

23.5. Vocalis Health

