Summary of the Investor webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 21 August 2025, AB Akola Group held an investor webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2024/2025 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:



https://youtu.be/dwkMyFUN5os

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:

https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/250821_AKO_12M_webinar_M.Sileika_final.pdf

