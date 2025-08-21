Summary of the Investor webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 21 August 2025, AB Akola Group held an investor webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2024/2025 financial year.
A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:
https://youtu.be/dwkMyFUN5os
Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:
https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/250821_AKO_12M_webinar_M.Sileika_final.pdf
For more information, please contact:
Mažvydas Šileika, CFO and Member of the Board of AB Akola Group
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Mob. +370 619 19 403