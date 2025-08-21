Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Almanac 2026: Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry.

This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends in the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry

Introduction to the Wireless Industry

5G Wireless Networks Rollout Worldwide, Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT)/Massive Investments Required

Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)

Wireless Service Subscriptions Worldwide Reach 9.1 Billion

RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution

Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Rely on Wireless

Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real Time Traffic Information

In Emerging Nations, mChek and M-PESA Enable Remote Banking via Smartphone

Digital Wallets Gain Payments Market Share

Location-Based Services (LBS) Enhance Smartphones and Mobile Advertising

Global Mobile In-App Revenues Hit $150 Billion Yearly

The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dramatically Changes Smartphone Use

Carriers Offer Unlimited Access Plans for Smartphones/Face Intense Subscription Price Competition

Voice, Face & Image Recognition Change the Wireless World, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools Added to Smartphones

Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies

Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Revolutionize Telecommunications

LEO Satellites Enable Emergency Communications Via Smartphones

Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Create Privacy and Security Issues

Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry

The Future of Smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Wireless Services Industry

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Statistics

Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Digital, Network, Computer and Telecom Industry--Key Statistics and Market Size Overview

Internet Access Technologies Compared

Wireless Standards & Speeds

Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.; 2021-2025

Top Mobile Operators by Number of Subscribers, Worldwide

Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022

Satellite Telecommunications: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022

Wireless Telecommunications Industry (except Satellite) Employment, U.S.: 2016-May 2025

Research Funding for Computer and Information Science Engineering, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2024-2026

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ogp4f

