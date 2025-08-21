Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Almanac 2026: Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry.
This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends in the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry
- Introduction to the Wireless Industry
- 5G Wireless Networks Rollout Worldwide, Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT)/Massive Investments Required
- Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Wireless Service Subscriptions Worldwide Reach 9.1 Billion
- RFID Drives Inventory Management Evolution
- Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring Rely on Wireless
- Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real Time Traffic Information
- In Emerging Nations, mChek and M-PESA Enable Remote Banking via Smartphone
- Digital Wallets Gain Payments Market Share
- Location-Based Services (LBS) Enhance Smartphones and Mobile Advertising
- Global Mobile In-App Revenues Hit $150 Billion Yearly
- The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dramatically Changes Smartphone Use
- Carriers Offer Unlimited Access Plans for Smartphones/Face Intense Subscription Price Competition
- Voice, Face & Image Recognition Change the Wireless World, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tools Added to Smartphones
- Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies
- Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Revolutionize Telecommunications
- LEO Satellites Enable Emergency Communications Via Smartphones
- Smart Cities Utilize Sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Create Privacy and Security Issues
- Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry
- The Future of Smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Wireless Services Industry
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Statistics
- Wireless, Wi-Fi, RFID & Cellular Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Digital, Network, Computer and Telecom Industry--Key Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Internet Access Technologies Compared
- Wireless Standards & Speeds
- Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.; 2021-2025
- Top Mobile Operators by Number of Subscribers, Worldwide
- Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022
- Satellite Telecommunications: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022
- Wireless Telecommunications Industry (except Satellite) Employment, U.S.: 2016-May 2025
- Research Funding for Computer and Information Science Engineering, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2024-2026
