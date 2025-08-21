Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Worth $354.2 Billion by 2030 - BFSI Leads IaaS Adoption, Healthcare Sector to Witness Rapid Growth

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market is poised for significant growth as organizations across sectors embrace digital transformation. With its valuation projected at US$98 billion in 2024, the market is anticipated to surge to US$354.2 billion by 2030, marking a robust CAGR of 23.9%. IaaS appeals to various business sizes due to its scalable, on-demand infrastructure model, providing economic efficiency and rapid service deployment.

Key drivers include the shift toward hybrid work environments and the rise of data-centric applications like AI/ML and IoT. Industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail are utilizing IaaS to modernize systems and improve operational continuity. The hybrid cloud model, which balances performance and cost, is becoming predominant, with public cloud services booming, especially among SMEs in pursuit of affordability.

Regionally, North America leads with a 36.8% market share in 2024, thanks to its mature IT systems and cloud-first strategies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest growth, driven by digitalization, supportive cloud policies, and rising SME demand. As cloud-native applications become industry standards, IaaS will remain crucial to developing flexible and resilient IT ecosystems.

Regional Market Insights

North America dominates the IaaS market, supported by advanced data center networks and leading cloud providers like AWS and Azure. The BFSI, healthcare, and IT sectors there are heavily investing in scalable cloud solutions. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is set for the fastest growth at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by digital transformation initiatives in countries like China and India.

IaaS Market by Component Type

Compute components, accounting for 40.9% in 2024, lead the market due to their crucial role in supporting data-heavy applications. Meanwhile, demand for cloud storage is skyrocketing, with a projected CAGR of 28% from 2024-2030, driven by increasing data from IoT and digital transformation efforts. Disaster recovery needs are also amplifying demand for robust cloud storage solutions.

Deployment Trends

In 2024, hybrid cloud deployment leads with a 48.6% share. Its ability to integrate private and public clouds allows organizations to optimize workloads based on specific requirements. Public cloud is poised to grow fastest with a 26.8% CAGR through 2030, offering unmatched scalability and cost efficiency for varying business needs.

Company and Industry Analysis

Large enterprises dominate the IaaS market, leveraging significant financial resources to integrate private and hybrid cloud solutions. However, SMEs are expected to grow faster due to the cost-efficiency of pay-as-you-go models, enabling access to enterprise-level infrastructure. In industry sectors, BFSI remains the largest user, while healthcare will see the fastest growth, spurred by telemedicine and the need for compliant, scalable infrastructures.

Market Report Scope

This comprehensive report covers the IaaS market from 2021-2030 across components, deployments, company types, and industries. It profiles over 25 companies, offering insights into key developments shaping this dynamic market.

Geographic Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Key Components: Compute, Storage, Network

Compute, Storage, Network Deployment Models: Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud, Public Cloud, Private Cloud Company Types: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Industries: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Government, and others

Companies Featured

11 11 Systems Inc.

Accenture

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Datacom Group Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.

DXC Technology

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Linode (Akamai)

Microsoft Corp.

Mindtree Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oracle Corp.

OVHCloud

Profitbricks Inc.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Redcentric plc

Tencent Cloud

VMware Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 486 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $354.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9t30m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment