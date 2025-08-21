Unleashing the Spirit of Adventure: Breckenridge Distillery Launches Mountain Shot, a Bold New Mushroom-Infused Elixir

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to announce its latest innovation, Mountain Shot, a crafted experience infused with the natural complexity of mushrooms and distilled into a moment of pure delight. Mountain Shot is a unique beverage, available in whiskey-based and malt-based varieties blended with maitake mushrooms from Japan. It's more than a drink; it's a tribute to those who rise early, stay out late, and never call last run. Mountain Shot captures the free-spirited essence of the Rocky Mountains.





Mountain Shot enhances the whiskey shot experience by blending rich chocolate with cool, invigorating mint. The infusion of maitake mushrooms (also known as Hen of the Woods) adds a distinct mouthfeel, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for your palate. Produced at 69 proof and crafted as a shot, mountain town locals and avid adventurers alike can enjoy the whiskey-based beverage mountainside, fireside or bellied up to the bar. The whiskey-based Mountain Shot is available in 750-milliliter bottles, 1-liter bottles and 100-milliliter resealable pouches. A 100-milliliter malt-based pouch of Mountain Shot, produced at 30 Proof, will also be available at convenience stores.

“Our mission has always been to challenge conventions while honoring the craftsmanship of creating whiskey,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO at Breckenridge Distillery. “With Mountain Shot, we’ve created something that’s not only unique but also celebrates the diversity of flavors and meets our consumers where they want to be drinking – at the bar, at the base of a mountain, or at their après.”

Mountain Shot is available now in select U.S. markets in a 750-milliliter bottle, 1-liter bottles and as a portable 100-milliter pouch, so you can take your Mountain Shot wherever your adventure takes you.

“Mountain Shot is a crafted experience infused with the natural complexities of mushrooms,” says Jessie Unruh, Director of Marketing for Breckenridge Distillery. “It is a toast to nature, friendship and the simple pleasures of life. This brand was created to honor the authentic tie to Breckenridge and its vibe.”

Curious what this mountain elixir tastes like? You’ll need to grab a bottle or pouch for yourself and some friends. Mountain Shot is available now in select U.S. markets. For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit drinkmountainshot.com. Follow Mountain Shot on Instagram @drinkmountainshot Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly. Mountain Shot is produced and distributed by Breckenridge Distillery. Learn more about Breckenridge Distillery at breckenridgedistillery.com.

About Mountain Shot

Mountain Shot is a bold new elixir produced by Breckenridge Distillery, redefining their award-winning whiskey with the natural complexity of maitake mushrooms, also known as Hen of the Woods. Crafted at high elevation in Breckenridge, Colorado, Mountain Shot offers a whiskey-based and malt-based beverage made for those who chase first tracks, linger at last call, and live for the après. Available in bottles and portable pouches, Mountain Shot delivers a distinct, shot-worthy drinking experience wherever the adventure takes you. Infused with the spirit of the Rockies, Mountain Shot is a tribute to nature, friendship, and living life off the beaten path. Learn more at drinkmountainshot.com and follow along @drinkmountainshot.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e5d28b5-5f35-44ba-857a-344c8ade7270