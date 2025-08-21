Western Communities Foundation Donates $25,000 to Canadian Red Cross to Support Wildfire Relief Across Canada

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in Canadian history, Western Communities Foundation (WCF), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, is donating $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support urgent emergency relief efforts across Canada. This contribution will help provide critical aid to communities impacted by wildfires, particularly in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Atlantic provinces, where the need is especially urgent. With more land burned this year than in any other season except one, timely support is essential to help affected communities recover.

In addition to this national support, WCF is partnering with Huestis Insurance Group to provide an additional donation to the Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department and the West Dalhousie Community Hall Association. This contribution will help supply meals for 300 firefighters actively battling wildfires in Bridgetown and West Dalhousie, Nova Scotia. These frontline responders are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and natural landscapes in the region.

“Our communities are facing extraordinary challenges, and it’s our responsibility to stand with them,” said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group and President of the Western Communities Foundation. “This donation reflects our deep commitment to supporting Canadians in times of crisis and ensuring our firefighters and emergency teams have the resources they need.”

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation has granted over $9 million to support local initiatives across Canada. Through its core programs: infrastructure grants, community food & fund drives, local scholarship funds and matching grants, the Foundation empowers Western Financial Group employees to make meaningful impacts in their communities. In 2024 alone, WCF raised more than $300,000 through grassroots efforts led by employees.

This latest donation aligns with Western Financial Group’s broader social purpose strategy, which emphasizes community investment, partnership, and innovation. It builds on recent initiatives such as:

A $50,000 contribution to the Mariners Centre expansion in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, supporting the development of a vital recreational and community hub.

The annual Indigenous Infrastructure Grant Program, now open for applications, which aims to build safe, inclusive spaces in Indigenous communities.

A $100,000 donation to the Summit Centre in Hampton, New Brunswick, in partnership with Hovey Insurance & Financial Services. The new facility will serve as a state-of-the-art community hub for cultural, recreational, and entrepreneurial activities.



For more information about the Western Communities Foundation and its programs, visit westerngives.ca.

