Castle Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at Baird’s 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at ir.castlebiosciences.com/events-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Castle will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference on Sept. 4, 2025, and the 9th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference on Sept. 11, 2025. Meetings may be requested exclusively through Wells Fargo and Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

