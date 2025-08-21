Talisker Strengthens Management Team

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has strengthened its management team with the addition of Richard Murrell as General Manager, Bralorne, Kyle Orr as Vice President of Exploration and Lindsay Dunlop-Carpenter as Vice-President Investor Relations.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, “We are excited to be bolstering our management team as we prepare for our next phase of growth at Talisker. The pedigree and experience of these additions ensures we have our bases covered with the correct level of leadership going forward.”

Richard Murrelll joins Talisker with 30 years of underground mining experience. A specialist in shaft sinking and tunnelling, Richard has worked previously with Barrick (Plutonic, Meekatharra), BHP Billiton (Cliffs, Newman, Yandi), Goldfields (Granny Smith), Anglo American (Grosvenor, Woodsmith) and Barminco, one of the world’s largest hard rock underground mining services companies. Richard holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the Camborne School of Mines, is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials Minerals and Mining (IOM3), a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM), an Associate of the Camborne School of Mimes (ACSM) and has Chartered Engineer Status. Richard will be replacing Bill Curry as General Manager Bralorne.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, “We are very pleased to have Richard joining our team as we engage in a critical growth phase at Bralorne. Since cutting his teeth as a graduate at the prolific Sons of Gwalia Southern Cross Operations in the 1990’s Richard’s career has covered all facets of the underground mining spectrum giving him broad experience as an engineer, mine manager, mining contractor and technical consultant.”

Kyle Orr is an experienced exploration geologist developed through the ranks of Talisker since its foundation over six years ago. During that time, Kyle was a key team leader in the design and implementation of Talisker’s successful 165,000m resource drill-out program under the guidance of Leonardo de Souza (Talisker’s Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development). Prior to joining Talisker, Kyle was an exploration manager at Barkerville Gold Mines where he executed their large-scale resource drill-out program at the world class Cariboo deposit (now going into production with Osisko Development). Kyle also worked at the Blackwater project with New Gold (now going into production with Artemis Gold) from 2011-2014. Kyle is a Qualified Person registered as a Professional Geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC). Kyle holds a Bachelor of Science - Applied and Environmental Geology from the University of Calgary.

Leonardo de Souza will continue as Vice President of Resource Development focussing on overseeing production grade control, the short and medium range block models, and long-term resource growth.

“Having personally worked with Kyle for the last 10 years, I am very pleased to promote one of our team members up through the ranks to Vice President of Exploration. Kyle's ability to generate targets, design and then execute large scale exploration programs which deliver impressive results, is the cornerstone behind this decision,” stated Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker.

Lindsay Dunlop brings over 20 years of investor relations leadership with a focus on mining sector stakeholder engagement. She joins Talisker following a decade with Wesdome Gold Mines (2014–2024) and six years with Kirkland Lake Gold (2009–2014), where she established and directed each company’s inaugural investor relations program. Most recently, she led the function relations at Angus Gold until its acquisition by Wesdome in July 2025.

Adept at developing and executing comprehensive investor relations strategies that strengthen engagement and elevate market visibility, Lindsay has shown proven ability to build strong relationships across the global financial community to deliver transparent, effective communications that support long term shareholder value.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, “Lindsay comes to Talisker with an impressive track record of building shareholder engagement and corporate value during crucial growth periods. We are grateful to have someone with Lindsay’s calibre joining the Talisker team to lead our market awareness.”

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

