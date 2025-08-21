Mobix Labs Partners with National Railroad Carrier to Advance AI-Driven Rail Safety

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a leading provider of advanced connectivity and sensing solutions, today announced that its Mobix Labs Wireless Division, RaGE Systems, is collaborating with a national railroad carrier to develop next-generation safety technologies for the rail industry.

The initiative focuses on deploying AI-powered multi-sensor systems capable of imaging and classifying the physical condition of wooden rail ties. In the current phase, Mobix Labs Wireless is designing a sensor array that can be mounted onto slow-moving track vehicles to capture detailed data on ties and rail beds. The collected information will be analyzed using the company’s proprietary reconstruction algorithms, sensor fusion techniques, and AI models to determine the health classification of each rail tie under a wide range of conditions.

This phase of the program, expected to continue into early 2026, will identify the most effective sensor configuration and AI approach to be scaled for broader deployment. The ultimate goal is to deliver a self-contained, train-mounted solution that can perform these assessments economically and at full operational speed.

According to the Railway Tie Association, the U.S. rail network spans 140,000 miles of track supported by more than 450 million rail ties, with approximately 16 million ties replaced annually. By enabling continuous monitoring and classification of ties, Mobix Labs’ technology aims to reduce maintenance costs, extend tie lifecycles, and enhance rail safety for carriers across the country.

“This collaboration marks an important step in applying advanced sensing and AI to critical infrastructure,” said Russell Cyr, Vice President and General Manager, Mobix Labs. “We see significant potential to modernize rail maintenance practices, improve safety, and ultimately deliver a scalable solution for railroads worldwide.”

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnects and AI datacenters, mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability in demanding applications. Visit mobixlabs.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mobix Labs, Inc.’s (“Mobix Labs” or the “Company”) current expectations, intentions, strategies, beliefs, or projections concerning future events or the Company’s future performance. These statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially affect Mobix Labs’ business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, performance, scalability, commercialization, and future deployment of the Company’s AI-driven rail safety technologies; anticipated benefits to the rail industry from such technologies; expected timelines for development phases; and the Company's broader strategic goals related to innovation in infrastructure safety and data-driven monitoring solutions.

These statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are outside of the Company’s control—that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to factors such as changes in market demand, customer adoption rates, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays or failures in product development, testing, or commercialization; the timing, scope, and outcome of customer pilots or adoption of the technology; evolving regulatory, safety, or technical standards in the rail or transportation sector; supply chain and manufacturing constraints; changes in customer requirements or funding; competitive pressures; macroeconomic conditions; and risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Chris Lancaster, Mobix Labs, Inc.

clancaster@mobixlabs.com

Investor Contact:

Ryan Battaglia, Mobix Labs, Inc.

rbattaglia@mobixlabs.com

RF & MMW Product Contact:

Russell Cyr, RaGE Systems

russ@RaGESystems.com