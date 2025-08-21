Bitcoin Swift Announces Early Launch Date of August 30 and Stage 6 Presale Milestones





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has confirmed that its presale will conclude earlier than expected, with an official launch date set for August 30, 2025. The project, which has already raised over $1,000,000 and attracted more than 4,000 users, is now in Stage 6 of its presale with just two stages remaining before launch.

Early Launch: August 30, 2025

The revised timeline shortens the presale window and brings the Bitcoin Swift launch forward, giving participants a clear date for market entry. With only Stage 6 and Stage 7 left, the team emphasized that this accelerated schedule reflects growing demand and readiness to move into live deployment.

Stage 6 Presale Highlights

Stage 6 is live with updated terms and metrics that include:

Token Price: $6

$6 Total Raised: $1,000,000+

$1,000,000+ Stage 6 APY: 166% (double the originally planned 83%)

166% (double the originally planned 83%) Rewards Distributed: $110,000+

$110,000+ Community Size: 4,000+ participants

4,000+ participants Referral Program: 10% bonus for both sender and receiver

In addition to these figures, limited-time bonus tiers are available during Stage 6:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 25% Bonus Tokens

Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

Tier 3: $5,000+ → 100% Bonus Tokens







Proof-of-Yield Model and Technical Framework

Bitcoin Swift is introducing a Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model that distributes programmable staking rewards directly to participants, even during the presale phase. The PoY system is designed to scale with user activity, governance participation, and sustainability goals.

Key technical features under development include:

AI-driven smart contracts capable of adapting and optimizing over time

Decentralized identity with zk-SNARK privacy integration for secure compliance

A hybrid PoW + PoS consensus mechanism to support long-term stability

Initial deployment on the Solana blockchain, allowing sub-cent transaction fees, fast transfers, and integration with over 400 Solana-based projects, with a migration path to a standalone chain in 2026





Security and Trust

BTC3 has locked in full credibility through independent checks. It has passed the Cyberscope Audit , Solidproof Audit , and Spywolf Audit , alongside a verified KYC . These steps give investors assurance that both the smart contracts and the team are fully transparent.

Influencer Reviews Driving Buzz

Influencers are adding rocket fuel to BTC3’s rise:

Crypto Sister explained how BTC3’s PoY model creates income even during presale.



explained how BTC3’s PoY model creates income even during presale. Bull Run Angel emphasized the early launch as a bullish catalyst that could tighten supply faster.



emphasized the early launch as a bullish catalyst that could tighten supply faster. Token Galaxy broke down why the Stage 6 bonus event is one of the strongest opportunities of the year.



Distribution of Rewards

As part of its presale framework, Bitcoin Swift has already distributed more than $110,000 in rewards to users through its staking and referral programs. The team stated that this early rewards distribution demonstrates the functionality of its PoY mechanism and builds momentum ahead of the August 30 launch.

Community Growth

The Bitcoin Swift community has grown rapidly, surpassing 4,000 registered participants in a short time. According to the project’s developers, this growth has contributed to the decision to move forward with an earlier launch date.

Looking Ahead to Stage 7

Following the conclusion of Stage 6, the presale will proceed to its final phase, Stage 7. With only two stages remaining and a confirmed launch date, the presale is expected to move toward closure quickly.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift is developing a decentralized financial operating system that combines programmable staking, adaptive smart contracts, and privacy-enhanced compliance. Beginning its deployment on Solana, the project aims to deliver low-cost, high-speed transactions while preparing for future expansion to its own dedicated blockchain in 2026.





Key Dates and Figures Recap

Launch Date: August 30, 2025

August 30, 2025 Presale Stages Remaining: 2 (Stage 6 and Stage 7)

2 (Stage 6 and Stage 7) Funds Raised: $1,000,000+

$1,000,000+ Community Size: 4,000+ participants

4,000+ participants Rewards Distributed: $110,000+

$110,000+ Current Token Price: $6

$6 Stage 6 APY: 166%



For More Information

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

