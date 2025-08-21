Gas-Fired Products, Inc. Acquires Denlar Fire Protection

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas-Fired Products, a Charlotte-based manufacturing firm, has acquired Denlar Fire Protection, an established manufacturer of pre-engineered fire suppression kitchen hoods. The acquisition of Denlar Fire Protection adds a fourth brand to those offered by Gas-Fired Products, a company founded in 1949.

Based in Chester, Connecticut, Denlar is one of the first companies in its industry to manufacture a fully integrated pre-engineered fire suppression hood range system. Denlar markets its hoods to a number of market segments, including student housing, senior living residences, churches, EMS and police facilities.

“Denlar Fire Protection is a tremendous addition to Gas-Fired Products and one in keeping with our commitment to delivering high quality products that are safe, reliable, and efficient,” said Gas-Fired Products President, Frank Horne. “We are excited about the opportunities to expand upon the success of Denlar while levering the engineering and management expertise of our team at Gas-Fired Products.”

Gas-Fired Products’ offerings in addition to Denlar include two brands of commercial, industrial, and residential heaters, Space-Ray and SunStar, as well as the BulkTobac line of tobacco curing equipment and accessories that date back to the company’s founding. The company’s heaters are marketed throughout the United States and abroad in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

A fourth-generation family-owned company, Gas-Fired Products designs, engineers, and manufactures its products at its 156,000 square foot Charlotte plant and headquarters completed in 2022 as part of its plans for growth and expansion.

Horne added that the company is actively looking for companies similar to Denlar to acquire, ones with a record of creating high quality, reliable products while listening to customers and partners.

About Gas-Fired Products, Inc.

Gas-Fired Products, Inc., established in 1949 and proudly headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturing company. The company operates four distinct brands: Space-Ray and SunStar, known for their high-performance industrial, residential, and agricultural heating solutions; BulkTobac, a trusted name in tobacco curing equipment; and Denlar Fire Protection, a leading provider of fire suppression range hood systems.

All heating products and tobacco curing equipment are thoughtfully designed, engineered, and manufactured at the company’s Charlotte facilities. These solutions are distributed across the United States and internationally, with a strong presence in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.