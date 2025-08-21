DiamiR Biosciences and Aptorum Group Announce New York State Approval for DiamiR’s APOE Genotyping Test

NEW YORK, NY, NEW HAVEN, CT, and PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiamiR Biosciences Corp. (“DiamiR”), a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) ("Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs, today announced that DiamiR received a Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Test Approval for its APOE Genotyping test from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). This milestone allows DiamiR to offer its validated APOE Genotyping molecular testing in a variety of biological samples, such as blood, buccal swab, saliva, and tissue, through its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited clinical laboratory by licensed healthcare providers in New York State and nationwide.

New York State DOH CLEP is known for having stringent validation standards for laboratory-developed tests (LDTs). Clinical laboratories testing biospecimens from New York residents must obtain a clinical laboratory permit from NYSDOH to help ensure the accuracy and reliability of clinical tests.

“We are very pleased to have received approval from the NYSDOH for our APOE genotyping test and excited about achieving this regulatory milestone as we continue to build our portfolio of molecular tests for brain health, including neurodegenerative diseases such as mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease,” said Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., CEO of DiamiR Biosciences. “This milestone expands access to an important tool that can help inform risk assessment, clinical trial enrollment, and personalized care strategies for individuals at risk of cognitive decline.”

About APOE Testing

The APOE test identifies genetic variants associated with risk for late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions. The APOE gene exists in three common variants (ε2, ε3, and ε4), with the APOE ε4 allele being the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Individuals carrying one copy of APOE ε4 have approximately 3-4 times higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, while those with two copies have 8-12 times higher risk compared to non-carriers. APOE testing is often used in conjunction with other diagnostic and biomarker assessments to provide a more comprehensive picture of a patient’s neurological health.

DiamiR’s broader diagnostic portfolio focuses on detecting and monitoring brain health status through the analysis of circulating brain-enriched and inflammation-associated microRNAs in blood plasma.

Merger between Aptorum Group and DiamiR Biosciences

As was previously announced, on July 14, 2025, DiamiR Biosciences and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) entered into a definitive agreement for an all-stock merger transaction. As a result of this transaction and subject to stockholder approval of both companies and customary closing conditions, DiamiR Biosciences will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group upon consummation of the merger. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications) and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aptorumgroup.com.

About DiamiR Biosciences

DiamiR is a private molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive tests offered through its CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory for early detection and monitoring of brain health conditions and other diseases in clinical trials and clinical practice settings. DiamiR’s proprietary platform technology, protected by over 50 issued patents worldwide, is based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched, including brain-enriched and inflammation-associated, microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. In addition, DiamiR offers protein and genetic biomarker analyses. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com and connect with DiamiR on LinkedIn.

