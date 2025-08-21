Cloud Management Platforms (CMP) Market Overview 2025-2030 - Public Cloud Accounts for 50% of CMP Deployments; Hybrid/Multi-Cloud Expected to Surge

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Management Platform - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cloud Management Platform (CMP) market is rapidly evolving as organizations increasingly embrace hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to boost agility, scalability, and cost management. CMPs provide centralized governance, visibility, and automation across various cloud environments, fostering workload orchestration, optimal resource use, and compliance adherence. With approximately 90% of companies adopting multi-cloud strategies, the necessity for powerful management platforms is on the rise. They facilitate provisioning, cost optimization, security, governance, and performance monitoring, solidifying their role as indispensable in today's complex IT landscape.

The market is forecasted to expand from USD 21 billion in 2024 to USD 54.8 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 17.3%, spurred by digital transformation, artificial intelligence-driven automation (AIOps), and cloud-native application proliferation. Leading adopters are large enterprises due to their wide-scale infrastructure demands, though SMEs are emerging as a quick-growing segment, utilizing cost-effective, cloud-first strategies. Key sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, and telecom increasingly depend on CMPs to promote scalable, secure, and efficient digital operations. With cloud environments becoming more distributed and data-focused, CMPs are central to ensuring business continuity, innovation, and sustainable modernization.

Regional Market Insights

North America is set to dominate, holding 35.5% of the global CMP demand in 2024. This is driven by technological leadership in AI, machine learning, and IoT necessitating scalable cloud infrastructures. Organizations in the U.S. have spearheaded this early adoption, backed by leading providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest regional CAGR of 21.4% from 2024 to 2030, fueled by a surge in digital transformations, rapid economic development, and increasing internet access, with China, India, and Southeast Asia at the forefront.

Market Analysis by Component

Software/Platform is anticipated to command 64.4% of the market share in 2024, driven by the need for comprehensive solutions managing complex cloud environments. Demand for platforms offering unified management, visibility, and control across varied providers (AWS, Azure, GCP) is climbing. The Services segment is expected to grow faster, with a projected CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030. Managed services like consulting, implementation, and support are increasingly popular, particularly among SMEs looking to outsource cloud management for operational ease and cost reduction.

Deployment Type Analysis

Public Cloud deployments are predicted to contribute to 50% of the market in 2024, attributed to their unmatched scalability for dynamic resource allocation. While public cloud commands the majority, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2030. These models offer a balance of cost-efficiency, control, and security across public and private clouds, optimizing workloads and reducing vendor dependencies.

Market Dynamics by Company Type

Large Enterprises will account for 70.7% of CMP deployment in 2024, primarily because of their extensive IT infrastructure needs. Despite this dominance, SMEs will exhibit a faster growth rate with a CAGR of 18.3% through 2030. SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud solutions to remain competitive and leverage cloud management platforms' cost optimization capabilities, ensuring scalability within budget constraints.

Application-Specific Insights

Provisioning & Orchestration applications will lead with a 30.1% share in 2024, projected to grow at a 20.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. These functions are vital for efficient cloud environment management, enabling seamless resource deployment and workflow automation across diverse platforms.

Sector Analysis

The BFSI sector leads CMP demand, accounting for 21.6% of the market in 2024, due to high operational complexities. However, Retail & Ecommerce sectors will see the fastest growth at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2024 to 2030, driven by digital transformation and variable consumer demand necessitating elastic cloud resources.

Market Report Scope

This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global CMP market, covering components, deployment types, company types, applications, and industry sectors from 2021 to 2030. Key metrics include historical and forecast data in USD and profiles of over 35 leading companies, alongside current corporate developments.

Geographic Regions Covered:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Component Types:

Software/Platform, Services

Deployment Types:

Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid & Multi-cloud

Company Types:

Large Enterprises, SMEs

Applications:

Provisioning & Orchestration, Cost Management & Optimization, Security & Compliance Management, Performance Monitoring, Governance

Industry Sectors:

BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Education

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 586 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $54.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apptio Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

CloudBolt Software Inc.

CloudCheckr Inc.

CloudHealth Technologies Inc.

Cognizant (US)

Cohesity Inc.

CoreStack

Datadog (US)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Flexera Software LLC

Fugue Inc.

Google LLC

Hashi Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

LogicMonitor Inc.

MicroFocus (UK)

Microsoft Corporation

Morpheus Data

NetApp Inc.

New Relic Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

OpsRamp Inc.

ParkMyCloud Inc.

Platform9

Rapid7 LLC

Red Hat Inc.

Scality Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

Snow Software (Sweden)

Splunk Inc.

Stratodesk Corporation

Turbonomic Inc.

VMware Inc.

Zenoss Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf3oco

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment