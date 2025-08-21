SiC-On-Insulator & Substrate Technologies Poised to Achieve $149 Million Market Value by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "SiC-On-Insulator and Other Substrates Market by Substrate Type (Semi-insulating SiC Substrates, Conductive SiC Substrates), Wafer Size (100mm, 150mm and 200mm), Application (Power Devices, RF Devices) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The SiC-On-Insulator and Other Substrates Industry is expected to reach USD 149 million by 2029 from USD 99 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the 2024–2029 period.

The major factors driving the market growth of the SiC-on-insulator and other substrates market include the growing demand for 5G technology and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. Additionally, the surging attention towards the implementation of SiC-on-insulator substrates in the photonics industry is expected to create growth opportunities for the SiC-on-insulator and other substrates market.

Major Key Players in the SiC-On-Insulator Industry:

Wolfspeed, Inc. (US),

SICC Co., Ltd. (China),

SOITEC (France),

Coherent Corp. (US),

GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),

Ceramicforum Co., Ltd. (Tokyo),

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (China),

Homray Material Technology (China)

SiC-On-Insulator and Other Substrates Market Segmentation Analysis:

Conductive SiC Substrates are expected to account for the highest CAGR of the SiC-on-insulator and other substrates industry during the forecast period.

Integrated conductive SiC substrates in power devices have the capability to withstand high temperatures positioning them as robust solutions for applications where traditional silicon counterparts may face limitations. Due to their versatile nature, it is used in a wide range of technological advancements, which makes them indispensable in the evolution of electronic devices and systems. Therefore, the growing demand for power devices is expected to drive the market for conductive SiC substrates, expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Power devices are projected to register the highest CAGR in SiC-on-insulator and other substrates industry during the forecast period.

SiC-on-insulator-based power electronics have the capacity to tolerate harsh environmental conditions due to their high-temperature tolerance, radiation hardness, and chemical inertness. Therefore, such factors make them suitable for applications in demanding environments that utilize power devices. As a result, power devices are projected to register the highest CAGR in the SiC-on-insulator and other substrates market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The SiC-on-insulator and other substrates market in Europe is expected to have substantial growth in the upcoming years, as there is a rising demand for advanced healthcare solutions such as biomedical sensors. Additionally, Europe is home to several major semiconductor manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Infineon AG (Germany), among others. These European semiconductor manufacturers actively participate in the key developments of SiC-on-insulator and other substrates market, contributing towards the regional market growth of SiC-on-insulator and other substrates.

Market Key Dynamics:

Opportunity: The escalating need for SiC-on-substrates based photovoltaic systems

Various SiC polytypes such as 4H-, and 6H- are emerging as attractive photonic materials. Recently, SiC has gained significant attention in the field of photonics due to its unique photonic properties such as low two-photon absorption and optical transparency, there is a presence of a growing demand for advanced SiC-on-insulator and SiC based platforms to cater to the photonics applications. These advanced platforms have the potential to be used in the manufacturing process of large-scale integration of linear, nonlinear optical systems, quantum devices and integrated quantum photonic circuits. As a result, SiC-on-insulators and other substrates in photonics industry are an emerging market.

Challenge: Process complexities related to SiC-on-insulator and other substrates

Crucial factors such as the fabrication process, material properties, and thermal conductivity in SiC-on-insulators poses challenges in the manufacturing process of SiC-on-insulator devices. Moreover, production of SiC products is expensive which contributes towards the overall expense of manufacturing SiC-on-insulator substrate. Complexities can arise in the fabrication process of manufacturing SiC-on-insulator due to aspects such as ion-cutting, layer transferring, and wafer bonding of crystalline SiC to create an integrated photonic material platform. Moreover, material properties, particularly the requirement for high-quality amorphous silicon carbide deposited at low temperatures for effective hybrid photonic integration, are critical considerations which may impede the market growth of SiC-on-insulator and other substrates.