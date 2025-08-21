Thailand Data Center Colocation Market 2025-2030: An Assessment of Existing & New Operators and Emerging Investment Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Thailand Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 175 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 44.81%.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Thailand.
- The study of the existing Thailand data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Thailand by several industries.
- Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in the country.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country.
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand.
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 38
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 26
- Coverage: 6+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Thailand
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Thailand data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Government Agencies
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- ETIX EVERYWHERE
- CAT Telecom
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- ONEASIA Network
- NTT Data
- PROEN Internet
- Supernap Thailand
- True IDC
- TELEHOUSE
- Internet Thailand
- TCC Technology
- WHA
- AIS Business (CSL)
- Other Operators
New Operators
- CloudHQ
- CtrlS Datacenters
- DAMAC Digital
- Doma Infrastructure Group
- Equinix
- Haoyang Data
- Digital Edge DC
- zData
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Empyrion Digital
- Evolution Data Centres
- Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)
- Others
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Thailand?
2. What factors are driving the Thailand data center colocation market?
3. Who are the new entrants in the Thailand data center industry?
4. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Thailand by 2030?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|63
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$175 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|44.8%
|Regions Covered
|Thailand
