Thailand Data Center Colocation Market 2025-2030: An Assessment of Existing & New Operators and Emerging Investment Opportunities

The Thailand Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 175 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 44.81%.







WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Thailand.

The study of the existing Thailand data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Thailand by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in the country.

Study on the sustainability status in the country.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand. Facilities Covered (Existing): 38 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 26 Coverage: 6+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Thailand Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Thailand data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate & Government Agencies

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

ETIX EVERYWHERE

CAT Telecom

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ONEASIA Network

NTT Data

PROEN Internet

Supernap Thailand

True IDC

TELEHOUSE

Internet Thailand

TCC Technology

WHA

AIS Business (CSL)

Other Operators

New Operators

CloudHQ

CtrlS Datacenters

DAMAC Digital

Doma Infrastructure Group

Equinix

Haoyang Data

Digital Edge DC

zData

DayOne (GDS Services)

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Empyrion Digital

Evolution Data Centres

Nxera (AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy)

Others

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Thailand?

2. What factors are driving the Thailand data center colocation market?

3. Who are the new entrants in the Thailand data center industry?

4. How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Thailand by 2030?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $175 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.8% Regions Covered Thailand

