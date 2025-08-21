FED Fitness Launches its Limited-Time YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002 Sale

Hong Kong, China, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED Fitness, the No.1 best-selling brand in the home fitness gear category with over 10 million family users worldwide, has announced a limited-time promotion on its best-selling YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002. From August 18 to August 30, fitness enthusiasts can enjoy a 28% discount, bringing the original price of $249.99 down to just $179.98. Designed for comfort, durability, and effective indoor cardio workouts, the YOSUDA bike is now more accessible than ever for anyone looking to upgrade their home fitness routine without breaking the bank.

Everything You Need, Right Out of the Box

Your YOSUDA bike comes with all necessary tools and easy-to-follow instructions, plus access to an online assembly video—so you’ll be up and riding in under 30 minutes. And with one year of free parts replacement, YOSUDA ensures that your investment stays protected as you push forward on your fitness journey.

Why Choose the YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002: Performance That Moves With You

With over 10 years of experience in home fitness innovation and the trust of more than 3 million families worldwide, YOSUDA has become a name synonymous with reliability, performance, and user-first design. The YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002 isn’t just built for exercise—it’s built to support your goals, fit your lifestyle, and make every ride count.

Built for Smooth, Quiet Power

At the core of the YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002 is a 30-pound heavy flywheel, engineered to increase inertia and deliver a natural, road-like riding feel. This added weight helps eliminate jerky movements and supports a fluid, consistent pedal stroke—ideal for everything from casual rides to serious training.

Paired with a whisper-quiet belt drive system, the YOSUDA bike offers a seamless and near-silent experience, letting you train at any time without disturbing others. And with 100% micro-adjustable resistance, you’re in full control of your intensity—dialing up to a maximum resistance of 70 lbs for tough climbs or backing off for active recovery. Whether you're doing HIIT sprints or steady-state cardio, the bike adjusts to meet your effort level and keeps pace with your progress.

Safety That Inspires Confidence

Whether you’re new to cycling or pushing through intense sprints, stability is non-negotiable. The YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002 features a reinforced steel frame that confidently supports up to 300 lbs, while its extended foot tubes increase ground contact by 50%, dramatically improving grip and reducing wobble—even during your most powerful rides.

Adjustable cage pedals keep your feet securely in place, and the instant-stop resistance bar puts safety at your fingertips. With every detail engineered for balance and control, you can ride with total confidence—no slips, no distractions, just a stable foundation for serious performance.





Comfort That Keeps You Coming Back

A ride that feels right is a ride you'll stick with. The YOSUDA features a spring-loaded, shock-absorbing seat to reduce pressure and pain during long sessions. With two-way adjustable handlebars and a four-way adjustable seat, riders from 4'8" to 6'1" can dial in a personalized fit for maximum comfort and ergonomic support. Whether you're cycling for fitness, stress relief, or endurance training, you’ll feel the difference from the first pedal stroke.

Smart Features That Keep You Motivated

Track your progress in real-time with the built-in LCD monitor, and stay entertained or focused by mounting your device in the integrated tablet holder. New Bluetooth support connects to the FED Fitness App, unlocking immersive riding experiences—from scenic virtual rides to high-energy cycling competitions. With digital tools that motivate, you're never riding alone.

Connected for a Smarter Ride

Take your workouts further with the built-in Bluetooth connectivity module, allowing seamless connection to the exclusive FED Fitness App. Whether you're tracking progress, exploring immersive riding scenarios, or joining virtual cycling challenges, the app turns every session into a more engaging and motivating experience. It's fitness that adapts to you—with data, variety, and community at your fingertips.

Ready to Ride Toward a Stronger You?

Whether you're just starting out or leveling up your training, this bike is built to support every ride, every goal, and every lifestyle. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to bring home YOSUDA’s best-selling indoor bike at 28% off. Transform your fitness routine today—shop now and ride stronger tomorrow.

About YOSUDA

YOSUDA is part of the FED Fitness brand and falls into the Cardio series of FED Fitness. The YOSUDA Exercise Bike 002 is a popular exercise bike model and has received a lot of 5-star reviews on Amazon.

About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is the No.1 best-selling brand in home fitness gear, trusted by over 10 million families worldwide. Its portfolio spans cardio (YOSUDA, NICEDAY), strength training (FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, Sportsroyals), and recovery equipment (BCAN). The company delivers professional-grade quality at accessible prices, providing space-efficient, reliable products that make home fitness practical for any household.

