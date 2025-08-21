Europe Fibre Reinforced Composite Materials Production Trends | European Fibre Reinforced Composites Production Declines 5.6% in 2024, Lowest Since 2011

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in Production of Fibre Reinforced Composite Materials in Europe" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes statistical data and analysis of the production of fibre reinforced composite materials in Europe, and it provides breakdowns for each of the following categories: thermoplastics; thermosets; and carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRPs). Also, it provides an outlook for the future.

European production of fibre reinforced composite materials is estimated to have declined by 5.6% in 2024. The decline represented the fifth in six years and it reflected economic weaknesses in key application areas, including automotive and construction and infrastructure, and in the EU's two largest economies - Germany and France, which suffered from recessions during the year. As a result of the decline, production in 2024 was at its lowest level since 2011.

The largest segment of the European thermoset composites industry in 2024 was that of sheet moulding compound (SMC) components and bulk moulding compound (BMC) components while the remainder was accounted for by: non-crimp fabrics; products manufactured using open mould processes; sheet components and pultruded components manufactured using continuous processes; products manufactured using resin transfer moulding (RTM); and the pipes and tanks segment. Within the total for thermoplastic composites, the largest segment in 2024 was that of short fibre reinforced thermoplastics.

Second in importance was that of glass mat reinforced thermoplastics (GMT), followed by long fibre reinforced thermoplastics (LFT) and continuous fibre reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP). Looking ahead, the European composites industry faces a number of issues, including several macroeconomic issues in the short- to medium-term, and, in the longer term, a loss of competitiveness in terms of price compared with producers in Asia.

Reflecting these issues, the European composites industry needs to focus on improving efficiencies in order to cut costs but it also needs to focus on quality and innovation. The European industry is in a strong position to excel in innovation as it boasts several elite research institutions and universities, and so new opportunities should arise in existing markets and in new markets as research into further applications bears fruit.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION OF FIBRE REINFORCED COMPOSITES BY CATEGORY

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRPs)

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION OF THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES BYSEGMENT

Short fibre reinforced thermoplastics (SFRT)

Glass mat reinforced thermoplastics (GMT), long fibre reinforced thermoplastics (LFT) and continuous fibre reinforced thermoplastics (CFRTP)

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION OF THERMOSET COMPOSITES BY SEGMENT

Sheet moulding compound (SMC) components and bulk moulding compound (BMC) components

Non-crimp fabrics

Components manufactured using open mould processes

Sheet components and pultruded components manufactured using continuous processes

Products manufactured using resin transfer moulding (RTM)

