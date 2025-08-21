Technical Textile Markets - Product Developments and Innovations Report 2025

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textile Markets: Product Developments and Innovations 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in composites, fabrics, fibres, medical textiles, nonwovens, sewing threads, smart textiles and yarns.

The report includes information and analysis relating to a number of innovative companies and other organisations worldwide, including: Ahlstrom; Autoneum; BASF; Deutsche Institute fur Textil- und Faserforschung Denkendorf (DITF); Durak Tekstil; Edinburgh Napier University; Freudenberg Performance Materials; Hagihara Industries; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Notts Sport; Royal Robbins; Teijin Frontier; and University College London (UCL).

Key Topics Covered:

COMPOSITES

Autoneum has developed composite flame shields which are free from mica for use inside the battery housings of electric vehicles (EVs)

Fibre-based speciality materials producer Ahlstrom has launched a range of absorbent glass mat battery separators

FABRICS

DITF and partners are developing pressure-resistant spacer fabrics for use as cores in adaptable vacuum thermal insulation components in buildings

Royal Robbins has launched an apparel collection called Mosquito Protection Technology (MPT) which provides protection against mosquitoes without the use of toxic chemicals

Teijin Frontier has developed a polyester fabric which has the look and feel of a fabric made from natural fibres

FIBRES

Notts Sport has launched a non-plastic artificial grass called CocoTurf which is made from coconut fibres

Researchers in the UK are developing a method for extracting cellulose from cow manure and the subsequent spinning of the cellulose into fibres

MEDICAL TEXTILES

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is developing knitted bioabsorbable fabrics for treating severe and/or chronic wounds

NONWOVENS

Freudenberg Performance Materials has launched a range of versatile fine denier spunbonded nonwovens

SEWING THREADS

Durak Tekstil has developed a sewing thread which is invisible to infrared cameras for use in the production of military uniforms

SMART TEXTILES

Researchers at the Deutsche Institute fur Textil- und Faserforschung Denkendorf (DITF) are developing elastic inks for use in the production of smart textiles

Researchers in Japan have developed a durable, flexible fibre-based sensor which is inspired by the shape of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)

YARNS

BASF and Hagihara Industries have launched a range of durable polyolefin yarns for use in the manufacture of artificial turf

