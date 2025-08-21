BW Offshore: Q2 2025 Results and Strategy Update – Invitation to Extended Presentation 28 August

Q2 2025 Results and Strategy Update – Invitation to Extended Presentation 28 August

BW Offshore will release its Q2 2025 results on Thursday 28 August at 07:30 CEST.

The Company invites to an extended Q2 2025 results presentation including a strategy update, at 09:00 CEST on the same day at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway.

The presentation will be held by CEO Marco Beenen, CFO Ståle Andreassen and CSO Anders S. Platou.

Conference call information:

You can follow the presentation via webcast with supporting slides and a Q&A module, available on:

BW Offshore Limited – Q2 Presentation Webcast

Please note that if you follow the webcast via the above URL, you may experience a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. The web page works best in an updated browser - Chrome is recommended.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

