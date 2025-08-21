LendFriend Expands Crypto Mortgage Programs to California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas

Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LendFriend Mortgage LLC announced it is now offering crypto-backed mortgage solutions to homebuyers across major U.S. markets. These financing options allow individuals to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets to qualify for a home loan without the need to sell or pledge their holdings.

A growing number of high-net-worth crypto investors are leveraging their digital assets to buy homes. In states such as California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas, where both real estate activity and crypto adoption are high, these mortgage programs are making it easier for individuals to turn digital wealth into qualifying income.

LendFriend Mortgage facilitates access to crypto-backed home financing through the use of asset depletion mortgages. This approach allows borrowers to qualify using the value of their digital assets in accounts such as Coinbase, rather than relying solely on W2 income or tax returns. It is particularly relevant for early crypto adopters and investors who want to avoid triggering capital gains by liquidating Bitcoin or Ethereum, or pledging it as collateral.

As a licensed mortgage broker in multiple states, including California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas, LendFriend helps clients qualify for mortgages using their crypto balances. For example, a borrower with $3 million in Bitcoin held in a personal Coinbase account may be able to qualify for a $1 million home loan based on a standard asset depletion calculation, even without traditional income sources.

About LendFriend Mortgage LLC

LendFriend Mortgage LLC (NMLS #2508873) is a mortgage brokerage based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to delivering modern, flexible lending solutions for homebuyers and investors. With programs that include conventional, FHA, Jumbo, and VA financing as well as non-QM products like bank statement mortgages for entrepreneurs and crypto-backed mortgages, LendFriend helps clients leverage their assets to achieve homeownership. The company emphasizes transparency, education, and client-first service to make the mortgage process more accessible and efficient.

LendFriend Mortgage is licensed in CA, CO, CT, GA, FL, IL, MI, NC, NH, NJ, OH, TX, and VA.

This is not an offer for extension of credit or a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to underwriting guidelines and approval. Not all applicants will qualify. Programs, rates, and terms are subject to change without notice.



