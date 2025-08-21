In-Plant Logistics Market Set for $19.5 Billion Growth Opportunity by 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "In-Plant Logistics Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems, Cranes, AGVs, WMS, RTLS), Location (Receiving & Delivery Docks, Assembly/Production Lines, Storage Facilities, Packaging Workstations), Industry - Global Forecast to 2028" The in-plant logistics industry size is expected to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2028 from USD 12.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the 2023–2028 period.

The primary catalyst propelling the remarkable growth of the in-plant logistics industry is the escalating adoption of advanced technologies and automation within manufacturing facilities. Industries are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of technologies such as robotics, real-time tracking systems, and automated material handling equipment in optimizing internal logistics processes. The integration of these innovative solutions enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual errors, and enables real-time monitoring of material flow, thereby addressing the growing complexities of modern supply chain management.

In-Plant Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Segment, In-Plant Logistics Industry for Assembly/Production Lines is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The segment can be attributed to the pivotal role that assembly and production lines play in manufacturing processes across various industries. As these lines constitute the core operational zones within a facility, efficient in-plant logistics become paramount for the seamless movement of materials, components, and finished products. The demand for advanced logistics solutions is particularly high in this segment, driven by the need for precision, speed, and flexibility in handling diverse production requirements. The integration of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyor systems, and robotic technologies along assembly and production lines is expected to further bolster the dominance of this segment, reflecting the industry's commitment to enhancing productivity and maintaining a competitive edge.

By Segment, In-Plant Logistics Industry for Metals & Heavy Machinery Industry is projected to account for the second-largest share during the forecast period.

The Metal and heavy Machinery industry stands out as a dominant force in the in-plant logistics industry due to the unique challenges and requirements associated with the handling and movement of large, heavy materials and components. The intricacies of manufacturing processes within this industry necessitate specialized logistics solutions for the efficient transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The use of cranes, automated material handling systems, and advanced tracking technologies is particularly crucial in ensuring the precise and safe movement of heavy loads. Moreover, the Metal and heavy Machinery sector often operates in environments with strict safety regulations, making the adoption of advanced in-plant logistics technologies not only a matter of efficiency but also a crucial element for compliance.

Regional Analysis of In-Plant Logistics Industry

By Region, In-Plant Logistics Industry for Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to experience the highest growth in the in-plant logistics industry due to a confluence of factors that underscore the region's dynamic industrial landscape. The region is a manufacturing powerhouse, hosting diverse industries ranging from automotive and electronics to textiles and heavy machinery. Rapid industrialization, coupled with increased foreign direct investment, has spurred the expansion of manufacturing facilities, creating a heightened demand for efficient in-plant logistics solutions. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies and automation is accelerating in the Asia Pacific, driven by the need for enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness. As the region continues to be a key player in global supply chains, the focus on optimizing internal logistics processes to meet rising production demands positions Asia Pacific as a hotbed for in-plant logistics growth, making it the leading contributor to the market's upward trajectory.

Major Key Players in the In-Plant Logistics Industry:

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan),

JBT (US),

KION GROUP AG (Germany),

KUKA AG (Germany), and

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan).

