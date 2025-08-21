Gray Media Announces Pioneering Hyper-Personalized Video Streaming Strategy Using Google Cloud and Quickplay

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced a new, cutting-edge video streaming deal for a full end-to-end solution on Google Cloud, powered by Quickplay, that will redefine the streaming experience for viewers. This partnership combines the power of Google Cloud's AI infrastructure with Quickplay’s flexible, cloud-native platform to deliver deeply personalized viewing experiences. By harnessing real-time data and advanced machine learning, Gray will transform how content is delivered and consumed, establishing a new benchmark for the media and entertainment industry.

Gray’s new video streaming environment will revolutionize media streaming in four key ways:

Understand Viewer Preferences in Real Time: Leveraging advanced machine learning to analyze viewer behavior, content consumption patterns, and engagement metrics in real-time.

Leveraging advanced machine learning to analyze viewer behavior, content consumption patterns, and engagement metrics in real-time. Dynamically Adapt the Viewing Experience: Adjusting content sequences, ad loads, and overall presentation based on individual viewer preferences and engagement levels.

Adjusting content sequences, ad loads, and overall presentation based on individual viewer preferences and engagement levels. Optimize Content Delivery for Maximum Engagement: Delivering personalized content recommendations, tailored search results, and seamless access across all devices.

Delivering personalized content recommendations, tailored search results, and seamless access across all devices. Future-Proof the Infrastructure: Embracing a cloud-native architecture that can scale, adapt, and evolve with the ever-changing media landscape.

“This newly created video partnership marks a pivotal moment for Gray. With this game-changing infrastructure, we are leading the charge into the future of local streaming, one personalized viewing experience at a time,” Gray’s President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said.

“We are excited to be the first to deliver this innovative technology to viewers, including tailored recommendations and a personalized content experience that is seamless across devices,” Gray’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

“We are proud to collaborate with Gray Media and Quickplay to bring the power of Google Cloud AI to the local broadcast industry,” said Albert Lai, Global Director, Strategic Industries, Media & Entertainment, Google Cloud. “Our AI capabilities enable Gray Media to understand viewer preferences and deliver personalized content that drives engagement and revenue. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to helping media companies transform their businesses with AI.”

Gray’s new streaming structure and viewer personalization strategy are expected to start rolling out in all Gray markets in January 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based largely on Gray’s current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by Gray. These statements are statements other than those of historical fact and may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “implied,” “assume” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond Gray’s control, include the inability to provide the new streaming structure and viewer personalization strategy within the expected timeframe, or at all, realize the expected benefits from such strategy, and other future events. Gray is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in its quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the “Risk Factors,” and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations sections contained therein, which reports are made publicly available via www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this communication should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. This press release reflects management’s views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Gray undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this communication beyond the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .

