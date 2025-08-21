Shoals Technologies Group Appoints Aaron Zadeh as Country Manager, Pacific to Support the Acceleration of Solar Growth in the Region

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Shoals) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today the appointment of Aaron Zadeh as Country Manager, Pacific responsible for Shoals business in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands. This strategic appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing clean energy solutions in one of the world’s most promising solar markets.

Aaron is a seasoned energy executive with over two decades of experience driving innovation, strategic growth, and large-scale project delivery across the solar and energy storage sectors. His leadership spans diverse and dynamic markets including Australia, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

Prior to joining Shoals, Aaron held senior roles at industry leaders such as Array Technologies FIMER, ABB, and AGL. He was instrumental in pioneering initiatives like establishing local manufacturing for Array trackers and developing FIMER and ABB’s inverter and medium-voltage skid integration center. His deep technical and commercial expertise has contributed to the successful deployment of renewable energy projects globally.

“Australia is entering a transformative phase in its energy journey, and Aaron’s appointment reflects our confidence in the region’s potential,” said Gary Uren, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Shoals International Business. “Aaron’s deep expertise in solar and storage, combined with a proven ability to lead complex initiatives across global markets, makes him the ideal leader to scale our impact and deliver innovative solutions for our customers in the region.”

Aaron holds an engineering degree in Materials Science and Solar Power, and a Master of Business Management from the University of New South Wales (UNSW). With Aaron’s appointment, Shoals is poised to expand its footprint in Australia, supporting the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets and growing demand for advanced solar infrastructure.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

