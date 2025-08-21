MANTECH and Oracle Partner to Deliver Cost-Efficient AI-Powered Cloud Solutions for Government Missions

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of AI and mission-critical technology solutions today announced a strategic partnership with Oracle to provide government clients with additional advanced, secure, cost-efficient Data and AI solutions.

The new partnership couples MANTECH’s industry leadership in Data and AI with Oracle’s data security, cloud, and AI expertise, to empower government clients to run mission-critical AI workloads and applications at top performance and security levels.

“We are excited to partner with Oracle and build on MANTECH’s success in providing secure, proven Data and AI solutions to government clients,” said Brandy Durham, Vice President of MANTECH’s Data and AI Practice. “Our focus will be on helping agencies maximize the potential of their data through advanced AI capabilities, secure migrations and optimized cloud economics.”

“Combining MANTECH’s Data and AI with Oracle’s cloud and AI capabilities will help federal agencies modernize IT, enhance data security, and speed adoption of AI for improved mission outcomes,” said Pat Mungovan, Senior Vice President, Oracle Government, Defense & Intelligence.

Key benefits of this partnership for government agencies include:

Unlocking Data Value with AI: Leveraging AI to extract critical insights and drive more effective mission outcomes.

Leveraging AI to extract critical insights and drive more effective mission outcomes. Accelerated Cloud Migrations: Providing expert support for streamlined and secure migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Providing expert support for streamlined and secure migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Simplified Data Management: Streamlining data pipeline processes and infrastructure to improve accessibility and usability.

Streamlining data pipeline processes and infrastructure to improve accessibility and usability. Enhanced Data Security: Implementing robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive government data.

