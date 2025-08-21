Enphase Energy Achieves Compliance for Europe’s New Cybersecurity Requirements on Wireless Devices

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that all Enphase products subject to the European Union’s Radio Equipment Directive (RED) Article 3.3 cybersecurity requirements are certified to be in compliance with the rules.

The new requirements under Article 3.3 of the RED, effective Aug. 1, 2025, introduce a cybersecurity foundation for connected devices sold in the European Union. Energy systems with wireless capabilities will need to meet enhanced standards designed to strengthen network security, safeguard user data, and reduce exposure to potential cyber threats.

Enphase maintains rigorous security protocols, a vulnerability disclosure process, and an aggressive reporting policy to safeguard customer data and the broader energy ecosystem. A recent report by SolarPower Europe highlights the growing risks posed by unsecured inverter systems and their potential threat to European grid reliability and safety. The report called for strong, harmonized cybersecurity standards to protect solar homeowners and critical infrastructure in an increasingly interconnected energy landscape.

"Enphase consistently maintains security standards across its home energy systems,” said Jannik Schall, chief product officer and co-founder of 1KOMMA5. “We trust Enphase as one of our key suppliers to deliver not just high-performance systems, but also the digital safeguards our customers require in today’s highly connected world.”

“Cybersecurity might not be the first thing homeowners think about when choosing solar, but it absolutely matters,” said Laurens Knapen, CEO of Green Guys B.V., an installer of Enphase products in the Netherlands. “We’ve seen how connected systems can be vulnerable, so knowing Enphase meets the latest European standards gives us and our customers extra peace of mind.”

"We appreciate Enphase’s attention to cybersecurity in a market where the issue is becoming an important focus,” said Christophe Graciet, manager and founder of ATSE Photovoltaique, an installer of Enphase products in France. “Its proactive stance on data protection and system integrity is a major selling point for homeowners who care about the safety and reliability of their products.”

“Cybersecurity and the protection of our customers remain core priorities at Enphase,” said Ravi Pervela, senior vice president of cloud, security and HEMS at Enphase Energy. “We take a proactive, transparent approach to security, working closely with industry partners and third-party experts to ensure our technology is built to meet important requirements and standards of protection. Our customers can trust that their energy systems and data are safeguarded by a company committed to security at every level.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

