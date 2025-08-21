Desjardins Reaches $2M Milestone in Support of Kids Help Phone and Youth Mental Health

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desjardins has supported Kids Help Phone (KHP) for more than 33 years, championing young people’s right to Feel Out Loud. Today, KHP is proud to announce that Desjardins has reached a remarkable $2 million milestone in support of the Feel Out Loud movement since 2020. This contribution was made through Desjardins’ Together for Our Youth program, which helps build stronger communities and invests in young people’s education, health and well-being across Canada. With this latest investment KHP can continue to expand access to support, ensuring even more young people have a safe space to let their feelings out.

Back-to-school can be a pivotal time for students, as academic and social pressures often intensify. In 2024, KHP saw an 18% increase in texting conversations around back-to-school time compared to the four months prior. This is a clear indication that many young people are in critical need of mental health support when they are transitioning back-to-school. During this period, the volume of conversations about anxiety and stress rose by over 20%, emphasizing the growing demand for accessible mental health support.

“Back-to-school is a transitional time that can be difficult for some students, parents, caregivers and educators to navigate,” says Susan Morris, Interim President & co-CEO, Kids Help Phone. “Since 2020, Desjardins has been a dedicated supporter of our back-to-school program, helping us meet young people in classrooms and communities across the country. This significant contribution will allow us to always be there when a young person reaches out and asks, ‘Can you help me feel better?’”

With support from Desjardins through the back-to-school program, KHP is offering support that meets young people where they are. Whether by text, phone, online chat or self-directed resources, KHP is making sure youth know how to reach out. KHP offers support in English, French, and more than 100 other languages. Services are designed to meet the unique needs of Black, Indigenous and newcomer youth, include safety planning for those in crisis, and offer easier access to a wide range of online and local resources. No issue is too big. No feeling is too small.

"Every young person deserves to feel heard, supported and empowered. These are the foundations that help shape their future. Kids Help Phone provides that support across Canada, and the Feel Out Loud movement opens doors to connection and care when it's needed the most. This investment is more than a gesture; it reflects our belief in the potential of youth and our commitment to helping them thrive, both in and outside of the classroom,” said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

KHP’s Feel Out Loud movement is scaling access to support, advancing equity and reshaping the country’s e-mental health ecosystem through innovation so more young people’s feelings have a place to go. To offer more youth help in all sizes, you can join the Feel Out Loud movement at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

FAST FACTS

KHP saw an 18% increase in texting conversations around back to school time (July-October) compared to the four months prior (March-June).

From July to October 2024, the volume of conversations about anxiety and stress rose by over 20%.

Over the past four years, the number of youth aged 13 and under reaching out about suicide has more than doubled.

Since the start of 2020, KHP has had more than 22 million interactions with service users across Canada.

75% of service users tell KHP something they’ve never told anyone before.

80% of texters said they felt less upset after their conversation with KHP.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada’s only 24/7, free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health solution. Whether through professional counselling, crisis response, or self-directed mental health resources, KHP has been a trusted space for youth for over 35 years. No matter the feeling or issue, big or small, KHP empowers young people to Feel Out Loud and access support whenever they need it most. KHP knows that young people and the issues they are facing are changing faster than ever. That’s why innovation is more than what we do – it’s who we are: a global leader in youth mental health that blends technology with empathy to better serve youth. KHP gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their worlds. Join us at kidshelpphone.ca.



About Desjardins

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

