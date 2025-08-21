Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in the Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, MA.

The fireside chat will be on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to elevate the way we feed our pets with fresh food that nourishes all. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

