Mobiquity Technologies Expands CMOne Adoption with Two New Clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions, today announced that two additional clients will adopt its newly launched CMOne platform, further accelerating market adoption of the industry’s first fully agentic AI marketing operating system.

These new client activations come through Mobiquity’s recently expanded partnership with NewsOut, the AI-powered video press release and media amplification platform. Under this program, participating clients gain access to CMOne’s autonomous capabilities—automating content creation, real-time media buying, and omnichannel brand engagement.

“By bringing CMOne into our client offering, we’re enabling brands to move from idea to execution with unprecedented speed and scale,” said Shota Bagaturia, CEO of NewsOut. “Our clients now have the added ability to create, optimize, and distribute compelling brand stories across TV, digital, and social channels—something that once required large agency budgets and months of planning. With CMOne, it happens in hours, not weeks or months.”

“The momentum behind CMOne adoption continues to build quickly,” said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. “Adding two more clients validates the strength of our NewsOut partnership and highlights the growing demand for intelligent, enterprise-grade marketing tools among emerging brands. We expect this traction to scale as more companies realize CMOne’s ability to level the playing field against billion-dollar competitors.”

A New Standard for Intelligent Marketing

Launched earlier this month, CMOne functions as an autonomous marketing command center that unifies organic content, paid media, and conversational engagement into one seamless system. From AI-generated branded video assets to real-time optimization of campaigns across social, CTV, DOOH, and digital platforms, CMOne allows businesses of all sizes to achieve performance once reserved for the largest advertisers.

With these additional client wins, Mobiquity strengthens its growth outlook for the second half of 2025. Revenue under the NewsOut program is structured with a minimum monthly commitment and coverage for multiple clients per cycle, creating recurring revenue opportunities.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is an AI-enhanced video press-release platform that powers measurable brand amplification across television, digital, social and outdoor. Through weekly programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg and the 3.2-million-subscriber New to The Street YouTube channel, NewsOut provides guaranteed exposure via strategic interviews, short-form media and earned syndication. From headline-making startups to Nasdaq-listed innovators, NewsOut delivers predictable media coverage for public-facing companies.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is an advertising and data intelligence company that utilizes AI to deliver programmatic media, audience targeting, and real-time behavioral insights across mobile, CTV, digital out-of-home, social media and in-venue screens. Through its subsidiaries, Advangelists, Mobiquity Networks and AdHere and several strategic partnerships, Mobiquity powers innovative campaigns—bridging digital and physical environments to drive engagement through contextually relevant, data-driven advertising.

For more information, visit www.mobiquitytechnologies.com.

