Twin Disc Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Fiscal Full Year 2025 Highlights

Sales increased 15.5% year-over-year to $340.7 million



Net loss attributable to Twin Disc was ($1.9) million



EBITDA* of $19.0 million, including the impact from currency translation loss, stock based compensation, and other items



Operating cash flow of $24.0 million and Free cash flow* of $8.8 million



Healthy six-month backlog of $150.5 million supported by strong ongoing order activity





Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sales increased 14.5% year-over-year to $96.7 million



Net income attributable to Twin Disc was $1.4 million



EBITDA* of $7.0 million, including the impact from currency translation loss, stock based compensation, and other items



Operating cash flow of $16.4 million and Free cash flow* of $8.7 million





CEO Perspective

“We closed out the fiscal year with our strongest quarter, a reflection of the team’s consistent execution and resilience in dynamic markets. Marine and Propulsion led the way with robust defense-driven demand, while Industrial saw steady recovery and increased shipments late in the year. Although oil and gas remained challenged, we continued to advance our electrification strategy with new e-frac activity. Throughout the year, we maintained pricing discipline and protected margins, even as we managed through tariff noise and ongoing cost pressures. Our recent acquisitions expanded our global footprint and diversified our end markets, reinforcing the strength of our platform,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc.

“As we enter the new fiscal year, we are in a stronger position both operationally and strategically, supported by a healthy backlog, greater organizational agility, and our integration efforts that are creating new commercial opportunities across regions and segments. Our established presence in the defense market, reinforced by a steady flow of strong customer inquiries, positions us to capture additional growth. Looking ahead, we are committed to driving growth, maintaining disciplined operations, and executing on our long-term value creation strategy,” concluded Mr. Batten.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results



Sales for the fiscal fourth quarter 2025 increased 14.5% year-over-year to $96.7 million and fiscal full year 2025 sales increased 15.5% to $340.7 million when compared to the prior fiscal year. Fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year sales growth were both driven by demand for the Company’s Land-Based Transmissions markets, with strength in Marine and Propulsion Systems, and a stabilization in the Industrial segment. On an organic basis*, which excludes the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange, fiscal fourth quarter 2025 revenue decreased 8.4% year-over-year, due primarily to reduced shipments of oil and gas transmissions into China. For the fiscal full year 2025, revenue increased 1.0% on an organic basis when compared to the prior fiscal year.

Sales by product group (certain amounts have been reclassified from Marine and Propulsion to Other):

Product Group Q4 FY25 Sales



Q4 FY24 Sales



Change (%)



(Thousands of $): Marine and Propulsion Systems $53,011 $47,228 12.2% Land-Based Transmissions 26,122 24,989 4.5% Industrial 13,141 7,219 82.0% Other 4,404 4,982 -11.6%

Total $96,678 $84,418 14.5%





Product Group FY25 Sales



FY24 Sales



Change (%)



(Thousands of $): Marine and Propulsion Systems $201,101 $171,765 17.1% Land-Based Transmissions 80,192 78,519 2.1% Industrial 41,502 25,669 61.7% Other 17,943 19,174 (6.4%) Total $340,738 $295,127 15.5%

For the fiscal full year 2025, Twin Disc delivered double-digit growth year-over-year in the European and Asia-Pacific regions including the impact of acquisitions. The distribution of sales across geographical regions shifted, with a greater proportion of sales coming from Europe, and a lower proportion coming from the Asia-Pacific region.

Gross profit increased 19.7% to $30.0 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2025 compared to $25.1 million in the prior fiscal year period. Fiscal fourth quarter 2025 gross margin improved approximately 130 basis points to 31.0% from the prior fiscal year period, supported by a favorable product mix and one-time cost capitalization adjustments in Katsa inventory. For the fiscal full year 2025, gross profit increased 11.3% year-over-year to $92.7 million, and gross margin decreased approximately 100 basis points to 27.2% from the prior fiscal year.

Marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expenses increased by $4.3 million, or 20.9%, to $24.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter 2025, compared to $20.4 million in the prior fiscal year period. The increased ME&A expense was primarily driven by the addition of Katsa and Kobelt, in addition to an increase in professional fees and an inflationary impact on wages and benefits. For the fiscal full year 2025, ME&A expense increased 15.1% to $82.4 million, primarily driven by the same factors driving the fourth quarter increase, noted above.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Twin Disc of $7.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. For the fiscal full year 2025, the Company generated a net loss attributable to Twin Disc of ($1.9 million), or ($0.14) per diluted share, a decrease of 116.8% and 116.5%, respectively, from fiscal full year 2024. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $7.0 million in the fiscal fourth quarter 2025, down 40.4% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by increased currency translation losses, higher operating expenses, and stock based compensation. Fiscal full year 2025 EBITDA decreased 28.3% to $19.0 million from $26.5 million in fiscal full year 2024. This change was largely driven by increased currency translation losses, stock based compensation, and inventory adjustments.

Certain items impacting EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 and 2024 include:

(Thousands of $): Q4 FY25 Q4 FY24 FY25 FY24 Restructuring $52 $11

$408 $218

Non-cash stock based compensation 1,389 1,373

4,068 3,383

Non-cash strategic inventory write-down - -

1,579 3,099

Acquisition costs 40 488

839 856

Non-cash bargain purchase gain - (3,724) - (3,724) Currency translation (gain)/loss 2,935 (703) 4,825 (377) Non-cash defined benefit pension amortization 191 (258) 885 (1,076)

On a consolidated basis, the backlog of orders to be shipped over the next six months is approximately $150.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to $133.7 million at the end of the third quarter. As a percentage of six-month backlog, inventory decreased from 103.2% at the end of the third quarter, to 101.0% at the end of the fourth quarter. Compared to the end of fiscal 2024, cash decreased 19.7% to $16.1 million, total debt increased 21.8% to $31.4 million, and net debt* increased $9.6 million to $15.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher long-term debt related to the Katsa and Kobelt acquisitions.

CFO Perspective



Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, stated, “We’re pleased with our financial performance this year, marked by disciplined execution and strong integration progress. Our inventory is well positioned to support demand heading into the new year, and our cash position remains healthy, giving us flexibility to invest in growth while maintaining a strong balance sheet. With continued progress on global manufacturing optimization, we’re well equipped to scale efficiently and support sustainable profitability.”

Discussion of Results

Twin Disc will host a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 21, 2025. The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until August 21, 2026.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations, and releases. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” and “expects,” or similar anticipatory expressions, usually identify forward-looking statements. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and the cyclical nature of many of the Company’s product markets; foreign currency risks and other risks associated with the Company’s international sales and operations; the ability of the Company to successfully implement price increases to offset increasing commodity costs; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient cash to pay its indebtedness as it becomes due; and the possibility of unforeseen tax consequences and the impact of tax reform in the U.S. or other jurisdictions. These and other risks are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented in subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definitions

Organic net sales is defined respectively as net sales excluding the recent acquisitions of Katsa and Kobelt while adjusting for the effects of foreign currency exchange.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated as net earnings or loss excluding interest expense, the provision or benefit for income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less acquisition of fixed assets.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 96,678 $ 84,418 $ 340,738 $ 295,127 Cost of goods sold 66,660 59,332 246,433 208,709 Cost of goods sold - Other - - 1,579 3,099 Gross profit 30,018 25,086 92,726 83,319 Marketing, engineering, and administrative expenses 24,620 20,356 82,431 71,622 Restructuring expenses 53 11 408 218 Income from operations 5,345 4,719 9,887 11,479 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (855 ) (394 ) (2,646 ) (1,443 ) Bargain purchase gain 3,724 3,724 Other (expense) income, net (2,947 ) 961 (5,472 ) 1,607 (3,802 ) 4,291 (8,118 ) 3,888 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,543 9,010 1,769 15,367 Income tax expense 47 1,515 3,368 4,121 Net income (loss) 1,496 7,495 (1,599 ) 11,246 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (72 ) (85 ) (295 ) (258 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ 1,424 $ 7,410 $ (1,894 ) $ 10,988 Dividends per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 Income (loss) per share data: Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated common shareholders $ 0.10 $ 0.54 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.80 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated common shareholders $ 0.10 $ 0.53 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,897 13,748 13,856 13,683 Diluted shares outstanding 13,971 13,911 13,856 13,877 Comprehensive income Net income (loss) $ 1,496 $ 7,495 $ (1,599 ) $ 11,246 Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes (2,153 ) (191 ) (3,399 ) (2,114 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 16,120 1,587 15,924 657 Unrealized (loss) gain on hedges, net of income taxes (1,491 ) 120 (1,851 ) 46 Comprehensive income 13,972 9,011 9,075 9,835 Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest 158 (42 ) 334 182 Comprehensive income attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ 13,814 $ 9,053 $ 8,741 $ 9,653





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc, Incorporated $ 1,424 $ 7,410 $ (1,894 ) $ 10,988 Interest expense 855 394 2,646 1,443 Income tax expense 47 1,515 3,368 4,121 Depreciation and amortization 4,705 2,484 14,899 9,981 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 7,031 $ 11,803 $ 19,019 $ 26,533





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT (In thousands; unaudited) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 2,000 Long-term debt 28,446 23,811 Total debt 31,446 25,811 Less cash 16,109 20,070 Net debt $ 15,337 $ 5,741





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,448 $ 11,499 $ 23,979 $ 33,716 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (7,705 ) (1,109 ) (15,157 ) (8,707 ) Free cash flow $ 8,743 $ 10,390 $ 8,822 $ 25,009





RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES TO ORGANIC NET SALES (In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net Sales $ 96,678 $ 84,418 $ 340,738 $ 295,127 Less: Acquisitions/Divestitures (16,457 ) - (43,973 ) (2,556 ) Less: Foreign Currency Impact (2,915 ) - (1,423 ) - Organic Net Sales $ 77,306 $ 84,418 $ 295,342 $ 292,571





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 16,109 $ 20,070 Trade accounts receivable, net 58,941 52,207 Inventories, net 151,951 130,484 Other current assets 19,914 16,870 Total current assets 246,915 219,631 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,576 58,074 Right-of-use assets operating lease assets 17,250 16,622 Goodwill 2,892 - Intangible assets, net 13,361 12,686 Deferred income taxes 2,812 2,339 Other noncurrent assets 2,756 2,706 Total assets $ 355,562 $ 312,058 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,000 $ 2,000 Current maturities of right-of use operating lease obligations 3,393 2,521 Accounts payable 38,745 32,586 Accrued liabilities 80,655 62,409 Total current liabilities 125,793 99,516 Long-term debt 28,446 23,811 Right-of-use lease obligations 14,357 14,376 Accrued retirement benefits 11,832 7,854 Deferred income taxes 4,320 5,340 Other long-term liabilities 6,423 6,107 Total liabilities 191,171 157,004 Twin Disc, Incorporated shareholders' equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value 42,269 41,798 Retained earnings 125,414 129,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,730 (6,905 ) 171,413 164,485 Less treasury stock, at cost (482,181 and 637,778 shares, respectively) 7,402 9,783 Total Twin Disc, Incorporated shareholders' equity 164,011 154,702 Noncontrolling interest 380 352 Total equity 164,391 155,054 Total liabilities and equity $ 355,562 $ 312,058



